DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MQM confirms support to PTI in exchange for federal package for Karachi

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 03, 2018

Email

MQM delegation meets PTI members to sign the Memorandum of Understanding. —PTI media wing
MQM delegation meets PTI members to sign the Memorandum of Understanding. —PTI media wing

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday inked an agreement with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), promising to extend its support to the latter for the formation of government in the Centre, DawnNewsTV reported.

In exchange for MQM-P’s support for the upcoming federal government, PTI promised that a special federal package will be announced for Karachi, with an emphasis on the provision of water for its residents.

Additionally, the PTI agreed that Sindh police reforms will be implemented, a university will be established in Hyderabad, and constituencies identified by MQM-P will also be audited, read the memorandum of understanding.

The MoU signed between members of both parties. —Photo provided by the author
The MoU signed between members of both parties. —Photo provided by the author

“The agreement was a constitutional and democratic necessity,” said MQM leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MQM-P had announced its decision to support the PTI for the formation of the upcoming federal government. The party has won six National Assembly (NA) seats in the July 25 election.

Other parties that won NA seats and have declared their support for PTI include Pakistan Muslim League-Q with four seats; Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) with two; Balochistan Awami Party with four; Awami Muslim League and Jamhoori Watan Party with one seat each.

GDA’s head Pir Sibghatullah Rashidi, also known as Pir Sahab Pagara, also telephoned Jahangir Tareen to declare his support for Imran Khan.

Moreover, nine independents have joined PTI so far. Their names are Sanaullah Musti Khel, Basit Bukhari, Saleh Muhammad Khan, Fakhar Imam, Muhammad Amjad Farooq, Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Asim Nazir Shabbir Qureshi, and Ali Mohammad Mehr.

The PTI won 115 NA seats, but due to an error which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) admitted on Friday, the party's tally for elected members stands at 116.

Issuing a statement of clarification, the commission said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaniyat did not win a seat in the National Assembly and it actually belongs to PTI, thereby bringing its initial tally to 116. "We made a mistake in reporting the data," the commission stated.

With the support of independents and other parties, PTI will have a coalition of 143 seats in the Centre.

Jahangir Tareen during a media conference said, "Out of the 13 independent candidates for the National Assembly, nine have joined PTI."

"We are in touch with Ali Nawaz Shah from Sindh as well as Shahzain Bugti. Also, talks are underway with Akhtar Mengal," he added.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Counting controversy

Counting controversy

The Elections Act gives the ECP blanket powers to address the post-poll situation.

Editorial

Updated August 03, 2018

US arrogance

Linking assistance for developing countries with how they deal with the foes of the US is preposterous.
August 03, 2018

Climate challenges

YEAR after year, the findings of the annual State of the Climate report make increasingly evident the rapid pace at...
Updated August 03, 2018

Kohistan killings

THAT it has taken seven long years and two fact-finding missions before an FIR has been filed in the suspected...
Updated August 02, 2018

ECP must explain

THE ECP appears more interested in lashing out at critics of its disastrous performance after the close of polling...
August 02, 2018

Plea bargains

IT is unfortunate that plea bargains in Pakistan have become a convenient route for the corrupt to ‘whiten’ ...
August 02, 2018

Sealing Safma office

ON Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority sealed the Lahore office of the South Asian Free Media Association, a...