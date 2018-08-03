Ballot papers found in Karachi, again
KARACHI: Over 150 ballot papers used in the July 25 general elections were found in the classroom of a government boys’ school in the city’s Gizri area on Thursday, sources said.
They said majority of the ballot papers were stamped with Pakistan Peoples Party’s election symbol ‘arrow’,
This is second time that used ballot papers were found in Karachi. Earlier, scores of used ballot papers were found from a garbage dump in the city’s Qayyumabad area on Sunday.
Schools reopened in the city on Wednesday after summer vacations. On Thursday morning when students came to attend Gul Hasan Lashari Memorial School, located opposite Gizri Petrol Pump, one of them found the ballot papers in a desk in his class.
The student handed over the ballot papers to the school headmaster. The headmaster reported about the ballot papers to UC-31 Chairman Karamullah Waqas who belongs to the PPP.
Receiving information about the discovery of the ballot papers, PPP leader Saeed Ghani and the party’s candidate for the Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111 visited the school to verify the fact.
According to Mr Ghani, the number of ballot papers found was 154. He claimed that 118 of them were stamped with the PPP election symbol ‘arrow’.
When contacted, an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan, said on condition of anonymity that some PPP leaders had brought the matter into his notice.
Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2018
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (13)
Most of these ballot papers do not appear folded. That means they were stamped while still in the book and the dumped away.
It seesm that these ballot papers were to be used but ddint get the opportunity therefore abandoned. It is most likely that PPP had some insider in Election staff who pass them these papers to cast later but didnt found that opportunity.
Even if you add 20,000 PPPP & 20,000 MQM votes, you won't be able to get near what PTI got.
I saw the video clip of the stamped ballot paper on FB and some one has rightly pointed out that all the ballot paper in question have exactly the same fold mark which can never be the case when individuals fold the ballot paper. So I think we can safely conclude that these stamped ballot paper were to be used for stuffing the ballot boxes which did not happen due to the presence of the Army at the polling stations.
What shamefull ,these ballot papers are taken out from ballot boxes with no folding.what a science
On Samma Tv students clearly said that the papers were not there yesterday but today they found out under the desk. Clearly someone deliberately put those fake papers. PPP should grow up and stop engineering these fake incidents. No one is stupid to buy this anymore.
A highly controversial election in the history of Pakistan!
poor tactics played by ppp. they even don't know how to cheat properly. ballot papers are unfolded which means that they were not inserted in the boxes.
The Headmaster was duty bound to report this to ECP only ! Not to some unknown UC chairman.
Fake ballot papers drama
See this report
They are several school childrens who say there were no ballot papers on previous day, apparently some one planted these ballot papers. That someone is from PPP.
I am sure these ballot papers were printed to rig the the elections. But due to very tight security Culprits were unable to enter the election facilities so they just discarded them. If these ballot papers are checked for fingers prints, PPP finger prints will be found on all of these ballot papers.