Sheikh Rashid sees forward blocs in PML-N

LAHORE: “Forward blocs” would soon emerge within the PML-N, both at the Centre and Punjab, to facilitate Imran Khan in the number game, predicted chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he said Imran Khan would finalise everything about governments both at the Centre and three provinces in the next 72 hours because he has the numbers.

“However, once these things are finalised, forward blocs will start emerging to help him further consolidate his grip on power. Imran does not have two-thirds majority in any of the house of the parliament or provincial assemblies, but he has emerged as a reality in the country and the opposition should cooperate with him to take the country out of current economic crisis,” he said.

Praising the chief justice and the army for their role in ensuring fair elections, Sheikh said these were the most fair and transparent elections the country has had. All those crying foul are doing so habitually.

“These guys cannot live without power and are only vying for it and rigging [allegation] is just a screen being used for it. Everyone is in contact with everyone,” he said in response to a question as to who is in contact with the PTI for formation of the government.

To another question about the future of Nawaz Sharif, he said: “Even we are asking for more facilities for him so that there is no new national reconciliation order (NRO). If pressed further, the Sharifs would press for NRO because he is broke now. So, they may get some facilities.”

Talking about grand opposition alliance, he was of the view that it cannot materialise for two reasons. “Firstly, all those leaders, like Fazlur Rehman, talking about alliance are spent forces – no more relevant to national or electoral politics. Secondly, 67 per cent of top leadership of the top parties is wanted by the national accountability bureau (NAB) and it is especially true for former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and former minister for railways Saad Rafique. This is the reality of new Pakistan. They are spent and tainted. That is why I say that only the PTI has that critical mass that can provide new leadership to new Pakistan.”

He reiterated, “on behalf of Imran Khan,” that the result transmission system (RTS) failed and it was a fact. Beyond that failure, there was neither rigging nor manipulation. “I assure you that if there is any proof of rigging, the PTI is ready to open all such constituencies for recount, or whatever satisfies the opposition.”

He also took time to remind Imran Khan that the nation has given him mandate and it is his responsibility to come up to expectations of his voters and followers.

When asked which federal ministry he is expecting, Rashid said he considered it an insult at the age of 66 to ask for one. “I am part of Imran Khan’s team and it is for him to decide such things.”

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2018