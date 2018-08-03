Four suspects deny involvement in PTI leader Zahra Shahid's murder

KARACHI: Four detained suspects on Thursday recorded their statements before an antiterrorism court, denying their alleged involvement in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Zahra Shahid in 2013.

The suspects — Mohammad Rashid, alias Master, Zahid Abbas Zaidi, Irfan, alias Lamba, and Kaleem — with their absconding accomplices have been charged with killing the PTI leader in front of her home in the Defence Housing Authority on May 18, 2013.

On Thursday, the ATC-XVII judge, who is conducting trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, record statements of the suspects as required under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Interim report says prosecution witnesses rightly picked out two suspects during an identification parade before a magistrate

Irfan, alias Lamba, testified that the Rangers personnel had taken him into custody from his home on March 28, 2013 while the alleged murder took place on May 18, 2013. He said his family had also filed a petition with the Sindh High Court about his disappearance.

The suspect added that after unlawfully detaining him for 12 days the paramilitary force handed over his custody to the Mehmoodabad police, where he was booked in false criminal cases of possessing illicit arms, etc.

The suspect further deposed that he had nothing to do with the murder of the PTI leader, but the law enforcers had framed him in the case because of political rivalry as he was associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement as in-charge of its Defence and Clifton unit.

Mohammad Rashid, Zahid Abbas and Kaleem also denied their involvement in the alleged crime, alleging that they were framed in the case by the law enforcers on the basis of political rivalry.

The suspects deposed that they were detained by the law enforcement agencies after the crime took place and their families had also petitioned the SHC for their release from the detention of the law enforcement agencies.

They further testified that the prosecution had falsely booked them in the case.

After recording their statements, the judge fixed the matter for Aug 3 (today) to record testimonies of the defence witnesses.

Ms Shahid, a senior leader of the PTI, was shot dead on the eve of re-election on Karachi’s National Assembly constituency, NA-250.

On July 14, the prosecution rested its side in the case. Around 15 prosecution witnesses have been examined in the case.

The police had arrested Rashid in an illicit weapons case on Sept 25, 2013. The prosecution claimed that during interrogations he had confessed to his involvement in the case of the PTI leader. Later, the police arrested Zahid Abbas Zaidi on Oct 2, 2013.

A case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Gizri police station.

In the interim investigation report, the investigating officer had shown Junaid Bukhari, Tariq Nawab and Asif, alias Ganja, as absconders.

According to the interim report, the prosecution witnesses included a driver of the slain leader, who had rightly picked out both suspects during an identification parade before a magistrate.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2018