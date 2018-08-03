DAWN.COM

Muqam appears before NAB, rejects corruption charges

Bureau ReportUpdated August 03, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Thursday appeared before a National Accountability Bureau team here over an illegal assets case and claimed that he would prove all corruption charges against him wrong by producing the relevant records.

He told reporters that he was given a performa to produce details of the sources of his income.

“I’ve long been associated with the construction business since 1989 and possess billions of rupees worth of assets and will submit details of all my projects along with income and asset details to the NAB before the stipulated time of 15 days,” he said.

Accused of owning assets disproportionate to the declared means of his income, the PML-N leader said he was confident that the accountability watchdog would clear him of all corruption charges.

Says he has been asked to produce income, assets record in 15 days

He said the NAB had called him twice earlier in the case but he didn’t show up before investigators for being busy with election campaign.

Mr Muqam also alleged that the July 25 elections were rigged to favour the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

He said most political parties had rejected elections over rigging.

The PML-N leader said his opponent had defeated him by 49 votes only though four bags of votes in PK-4 Swat constituency went missing under mysterious circumstances and thus, causing doubts about the fairness of the election.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan was to blame for missing vote bags.

“It is not known if the vote bags were thrown in the River Swat or they’re kept somewhere elsewhere. The issue halted vote recount in the constituency,” he said.

Mr Muqam wondered how the PTI had got 2.8 million votes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite failing to deliver during the last five years rule.

He said the PTI ministers were extremely incapable and had failed to launch any mega development scheme in the province.

INQUIRY OKAYED: The NAB has decided to initiate an inquiry against the owners of Khushal Gardens, Nowshera, over charges of corruption and corrupt practice.

The Khushal Gardens owners are accused of cheating people in the name of a fake housing scheme.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the inquiry was approved during the NAB regional board meeting here with director general Farmanullah Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by the NAB directors, deputy prosecutor general, case officers, and relevant investigation officers.

The board authorised another inquiry against officials of the Peshawar Development Authority over the charges of corruption and corrupt practices.

The officials face the charges of illegally awarding the contract of development of Ring Road surrounding areas from Pajjagi to Warsak Road Peshawar to their blue-eyed contractors.

The board also approved the filing of a reference against the officials of Fata Development Authority over the alleged corruption in the purchase and distribution of sewing machines in tribal region.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2018

Comments (6)

1000 characters
THE MORNING STAR
Aug 03, 2018 08:05am

Politicians doing business risk conflict of interest.

SUMAIRA
Aug 03, 2018 08:13am

Muqam is parroting his boss, Mr. Sharif's style in his defense of corruption charges and will end up with him.

Anthony
Aug 03, 2018 09:01am

Have his accountant produce them in 30 days. We can wait.

Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 03, 2018 09:03am

Why don't you check the assets, beyond sources, of the political clergy..?

MAK
Aug 03, 2018 09:05am

Nawaz Sharif's henchman. Very crooked person. made 'billions', barely can read or write. Intimidated a lot people by threat. Owns about 9 automobiles and a hefty chunk of property. Heavily subsidized by the Sharif's family.

Ahsan Gul
Aug 03, 2018 09:26am

So what NAB is requiring wrong? Give NAB documents.

