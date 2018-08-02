PTI candidate remains victorious against Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 recount

PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali was on Thursday declared the runner-up from the NA-108 constituency of Faisalabad after a vote recount that he had requested after losing the July 25 election.

Ali, the former state minister for water and power, had requested a recount after he lost the election to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Farrukh Habib by 1,211 votes.

Although there are a total of 394 polling stations in NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, Returning Officer Shakeel Ahmed declared the results after recounting was completed at 220 polling stations because no significant difference in Habib's victory margin was observed despite a lapse of six days since the recount request was accepted.

During the recounting of postal ballots, Habib bagged 103 votes against Ali's 36.

After examining the rejected votes, the RO on Thursday issued the consolidated results (Form-47) of the constituency, according to which Habib maintained a lead of 1,201 votes (a decrease of 10 votes) over PML-N's Ali during the recount.

PTI loses KP seat

Also on Thursday, PTI's Shah Farman, who was elected on PK-70 Peshawar, lost his provincial assembly seat to Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Khushdil Khan after a recount.

Khan had filed an application with the relevant RO for a vote recount after losing to Farman by a margin of 47 votes.

As per results of the recount, the ANP leader bagged 15,544 votes against Farman, the former KP information minister, who obtained 15,357 votes. Khan was therefore declared the winner by a margin of 187.

With Khan's victory, ANP's tally of seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has risen to seven.