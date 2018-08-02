PB-26 Quetta-III winner is 'non-Pakistani', Quetta DC tells court

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta declared that PB-26 (Quetta-III) winner Ahmed Ali Kohzad is a "non-Pakistani", in a letter to submitted to Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Thursday.

BHC was hearing a petition filed by Kohzad, a Hazara Democtratic Party (HDP) candidate who has been declared the winner from PB-26.

Kohzad's Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) was blocked by National Database Regulatory Authority (Nadra) ahead of elections on suspicion of him being an Afghan refugee but he had been allowed to contest the election by the BHC after being barred by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from contesting.

A committee had been formed to probe into the case and its report, presented in court today, said Kohzad was an "intruder in a Pakistani family".

In the report submitted via his representative, the DC stated that Kohzad had been unable to prove his Pakistani nationality and had submitted no documentary evidence to this effect.

A two-member bench of the BHC, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdullah Baloch, adjourned the hearing of the case until August 6 after the submission of the report.

Ahmed Ali Kohzad had received 5,117 votes against Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal's Wali Muhammad who had received 3,242 votes in July 25 polls.