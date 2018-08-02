DAWN.COM

TLP to protest in Karachi on August 12 against 'poll rigging'

Arif MalikUpdated August 02, 2018

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday announced that it will hold a protest in Karachi on August 12 against alleged rigging in last week's general elections, and warned it could even stage a sit-in or long march if its demands are not met.

TLP, a religiopolitical party with far-right inclinations, was unable to bag any NA seats but did manage to win two provincial assembly seats in its first-ever General Election.

Although the Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led party's candidates finished as runner-ups with hefty numbers in several constituencies, especially in Karachi, the nascent outfit is not content with its debut showing and claims it was wronged. "We have been defeated through rigging in elections," a TLP spokesperson had said earlier.

TLP, the political front of Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, first appeared on the national scene in November 2017 when it staged a sit-in at Islamabad's Faizabad Interchange against changes made in the Elections Bill 2017. The sit-in sparked similar protests in other parts of the country.

The party today warned that it could even stage a sit-in or a long march "if our demands are not met".

The party spokesperson said that their planned activity in the port city, which will be led by Rizvi, is only a preliminary protest.

The party had earlier announced that it would hold a rally from Data Darbar to the Punjab Assembly in Lahore on August 6.

Crude
Aug 02, 2018 03:20pm

Put him behind bars already!

