Iran has stopped transmission of 80MW electricity to Balochistan's coastal areas, Senate told

Iran has stopped transmission of 80 Megawatts of of the 100MW electricity it provides to the coastal areas of Pakistan, Senate Committee on Power was informed on Thursday.

Officials of the Power Division said that it was because of heatwave and resultant load shedding in Iran that it had stopped exporting electricity to other countries, affecting the supply on the Makran coast, including Gwadar, Panjgur and Pasni.

The officials further told the committee that K-Electric is being provided 650MW of electricity and that all matters between K-Electric and the federal government have been settled. Further issues will be discussed when Shanghai Cooperation takes over from the Abraaj Group.

Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) officials also briefed the committee on power theft situation in the area. Of the total 494 feeders of the distribution company, line losses in around 300 were over 80 per cent, they said.

They added that Sepcos' board has decided to employ Rangers to prevent theft and that they will be provided compensation for their services. A request in this regard will be forwarded tot he relevant ministries, officials said.

Sepco officials claimed that they had to reach out to the Rangers after police action remained ineffective, adding that the area under the power company's domain was facing 12 hours of load shedding.

The committee, chaired by Senator Fida Mohammad, was also informed that the losses from Lakhra coal power project have so far reached Rs12 billion and that it was still running in losses, amounting to approximately Rs400 million a year.

"It appears that the government wants to sell the plant," PPP Senator Maula Bux Chandio remarked while the committee's chairman said that they would ensure the plant is run properly.