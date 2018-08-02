DAWN.COM

Imran Khan opts for austere oath-taking ceremony, decides against inviting foreign personalities

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 02, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman and prime minister-designate Imran Khan has decided against inviting foreign dignitaries and celebrities to his planned oath-taking ceremony, instead opting for a simple event, DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday.

The PTI, having bagged 115 NA seats and after securing the support of key allies and roping in several independent winners, looks set to form the next government, with its chairman in pole position to become the next PM of Pakistan.

To celebrate the fulfillment of Khan's long-held wish to become the premier, the party had initially planned to invite several foreign personalities, with the names of Indian PM Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Amir Khan and cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavasker and Navjot Singh Sidhu all in the mix.

However, in an apparent change of heart today, Khan has opted against a fancy ceremony. "The PTI chairman has directed to stage the oath-taking event with austerity," PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. "He will take his oath in a simple ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr (President House)."

"It has been decided that no foreign personalities will be invited to the ceremony — it will be a completely national event. Only a few close friends of Imran Khan will be invited."

"There will be no show of extravagance at the event," added Chaudhry.

A day earlier on Wednesday, Chaudhry had told reporters that the party had asked the Foreign Office to apprise its leadership regarding extending invitation to the heads of states and foreign leaders of different countries especially in view of the paucity of time. “We are awaiting response of the Fore­ign Office,” he had said.

Better relations with India

Soon after realising that the PTI had achieved a comfortable position to form a government at the Centre, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Khan in his victory speech on July 26 had expressed the hope of building better relations with India, stating that better relations between Pakistan and India would be “good for all of us”.

He had claimed that he had more friends in India than any other Pakistani leader had. He also called for resolution of core issues between the two countries, including the Kashmir dispute, for meaningful progress in ties. He said that if the Indian leadership was ready, Islamabad, too, was ready to improve ties with New Delhi.

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gawaskar used to describe Khan as his younger brother and enjoyed a very cordial relationship with him. Gawaskar is a player to whom Khan — one of the fastest bowlers of his time — dismissed on a number of occasion in different test matches.

Likewise, Kapil Dev is one of the world class all-rounders among the group of four professional cricketers in the 1980s. Others were Imran Khan, Ian Botham and Sir Richard Hadley. Although they were arch-rivals professionally but outside the stadium they were good friends.

Indian superstars such as Amitabh Bachan and Aamir Khan as well as the late Princess of Wales Diana and other stars had attended Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital fund-raising ceremonies held in Pakistan as well as abroad.

Recently, the three famous Khans of Bollywood — Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan — had felicitated the cricketer-turned politician on his success and even expressed their desire to attend his oath-taking ceremony.

xyz
Aug 02, 2018 12:31pm

Good. Save money..

Sacha pakistani
Aug 02, 2018 12:34pm

Salute to the Captain for such wise vision.

tauha
Aug 02, 2018 12:34pm

good

Noor
Aug 02, 2018 12:38pm

bad decision ... IK should make himself known to the world ... it should have been a public event on parade ground with foreign dignitaries .. they should know there is a new govt now which speaks on behalf of people

Khurshid Ahmed Yousfani
Aug 02, 2018 12:42pm

good decission

citizen
Aug 02, 2018 12:43pm

sensible words at last

Pak-uk
Aug 02, 2018 12:44pm

Good decision. They can come later if they want to congratulate him especially stars in some kind of charity events.

Malik
Aug 02, 2018 12:46pm

good decision to avoid opposition taking a bite at him

Sanity
Aug 02, 2018 12:46pm

The simpler, the better.

Mahmood
Aug 02, 2018 12:48pm

A Man of the People. Saves millions to the taxpayers on his very first official event.

Imagine how much nation can save if silly protocols and details of security, elaborate ceremonies and events are banned all together. That money can help millions of poor families educate their kds, find housing, proper food and clothing. Paksitan will do great if such measures are implemented across the board to simplify the government and get rid of practices that provide no tangible benefits to the people.

Leoman
Aug 02, 2018 12:49pm

A very good decision. Whatever amount of money is spent in such events must be spent very cautiously and at least half of that must be spared to spend in some welfare projects. If carefully analysed, Pakistani nation would wonder how much money goes in waste in foreign tours which result in nothing. The money spent on foreign medical checkup of high officials can be saved and quality hospitals could be opened in the country. Quality roads, schools, colleges and universities plus clean water . medicine and food can all be done here only with honesty and strict rules and regulations.

Wahid
Aug 02, 2018 12:54pm

Good thinking. This is dictated by the economic circumstances of the country. There must be austerity across the board and all perks and privileges must be curtailed. Whilst the masses are crying out for basic necessities and being deprived of the same others are living like royalty. In a country that is well governed poverty is something to be ashamed of and a country that is badly governed wealth is something to be ashamed of.

shahid
Aug 02, 2018 12:58pm

Inviting foreign dignitaries would send across a good diplomatic message

Shahmeer
Aug 02, 2018 12:58pm

That's my Khan!!

The Wrong Right
Aug 02, 2018 12:59pm

This is the right way ! Imran Khan must lead by example and show simplicity in everything he does in matters of public policy and personal life ! This country so needs to shed all the unnecessary pomp and ego boosting sham events. A country sunk in billions of dollars of debt, must save every penny it can.

Wawa
Aug 02, 2018 01:00pm

U turn Khan

Reality check
Aug 02, 2018 01:03pm

That’s because some dignitaries(not celebrities) refused to attend

Arun
Aug 02, 2018 01:03pm

Good start

Petere
Aug 02, 2018 01:03pm

Here we go again !

Ejaz Baig Hunzai
Aug 02, 2018 01:03pm

Great Khan

Irfan_Sydney
Aug 02, 2018 01:04pm

So the U-TURNS haven't stopped. Why don't you think before you speak ?

Ahmed Abdullah
Aug 02, 2018 01:06pm

We don't need any foreign dignitaries! Our common man will flow like Tsunami to attend this long-awaited event!! I hope the event is public! Wish you all the best Khan!

Sarfaraz Ahmed
Aug 02, 2018 01:07pm

Good decision. Money saved can go to serve the poor or pay down the growing debt.

Ahmad
Aug 02, 2018 01:07pm

good decision

Karim
Aug 02, 2018 01:12pm

That is because he is not a future thief.

Parvez
Aug 02, 2018 01:14pm

Excellent decision.... bravo.

Ranjeet Singh
Aug 02, 2018 01:14pm

Let the Balloon swells

Fayzee
Aug 02, 2018 01:14pm

Excellent decision. Austerity..

Humayun
Aug 02, 2018 01:15pm

That's our Khan

last comment
Aug 02, 2018 01:16pm

Great line and lenght !

Sawera
Aug 02, 2018 01:16pm

proud of your decisions sir.

shinu
Aug 02, 2018 01:18pm

U turn already??

Hater
Aug 02, 2018 01:21pm

That is very smart, whole the whole nation didn't think of it. A good first few steps towards change.

Wahab
Aug 02, 2018 01:21pm

Jemima should be invited though, dont care about the rest

Ram Parkash sharma
Aug 02, 2018 01:23pm

Fine! The decision to celebrate the oath taking ceremony with austerity is highly commendable. It is hoped he will be able to lead the nation with focus on the millions of downtrodden by raising their quality of life in the areas of health and education. He, we hope will attack on corruption at high levels and gives direction to the nation. We wish he must prove himself as statesman and not as petty politician. The task of governing Pakistan is tough,but we wish he proves his worth as captain of nation in the same way as he proved as fine captain of Pak cricket team team.

Socrates
Aug 02, 2018 01:24pm

Sensible decision.

Inviting dignitaries should not even have been thought of in the first place.

Arafat
Aug 02, 2018 01:24pm

A journey of a thousand miles starts with one small step...way to go captaan!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 02, 2018 01:24pm

Good decision, simply, we cannot afford to have lavish oath taking ceremonies. Imran Khan made a sensible decision and, instead, decided to focus on our current political and financial issues and mess left behind by corrupt mafia - this is the difference between a genuine leader and incompetent PM!

Goga Nalaik
Aug 02, 2018 01:24pm

I salute this wise decision

desi dimag
Aug 02, 2018 01:28pm

Response must have changed his mind.

Cricketer
Aug 02, 2018 01:29pm

Khan sahab neighbours are important, so improve your relations with them.

AKB
Aug 02, 2018 01:31pm

Good decision. There should be no more lavish spending on such occasions.

Wellwisher
Aug 02, 2018 01:31pm

Well begun. Pl don't change

karr
Aug 02, 2018 01:31pm

You should have al teast invited the SAARC + Chinese leaders. Austerity is fine, but building relationship is also important. Also it would have been a great advertisement for Pakistan . Any how , All the best captain. I am very sure that under your leadership, the Subcontinent will be peaceful

PS
Aug 02, 2018 01:34pm

Very good decision

Mohsin
Aug 02, 2018 01:35pm

The real story is that most of the dignitaries refused to come to Pakistan because of the controversial elections. Afterwards PTI started saying that they want to save money. This decision has nothing to do with saving of any money.

Love India
Aug 02, 2018 01:37pm

It's is good leadership example for any youngster .

How A sportsmen become PM of country

Anshu
Aug 02, 2018 01:40pm

Deep state advided against it. Think clearly he is just front runner of establishment. If you say otherwise you are naive

Anjum Khaleeq - KSA
Aug 02, 2018 01:40pm

Cost cutting since the day one, let's welcome the new CEO. Looks like Pakistan Inc will come out deadly losses soon and will post remarkable profits for FY2019/20. Fingers crossed and hoping for the best iA. The CFO Asad Umar also seems to be super charged for the position.

Confused
Aug 02, 2018 01:42pm

Such actions reflect what he is up to. He is doing what every concerned citizen expects from their/his PM. The time is not far when we will be claiming that we have the best leadership in South Asia, if not in the world. Fingers crossed, AlhamduLillah.

Hamed Quraishi
Aug 02, 2018 01:46pm

good decision.

Waqas Zafar
Aug 02, 2018 02:08pm

First bouncer has been beautifully channelized by Captain for four. Good.keep it up..

