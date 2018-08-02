Firebrand PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry sentenced for contempt of court
The Supreme Court on Thursday held PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court, and sentenced him till the rising of the court, effectively rendering him disqualified to contest elections for a period of five years, DawnNewsTV reported.
During his speech at a PML-N rally in Jarranwala in January 2018, Chaudhry had said: "There was an era when the Kaabah was full of idols. Today, the judiciary, which is the country's highest institution, is also full of PCO [Provisional Constitution Order] idols."
In the same speech, Chaudhry said: "Mian Nawaz Sharif, throw them out, throw him out of the court. They will not give justice but will continue their injustices."
On February 1, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of "contemptuous speeches", and on February 6, the top court issued Chaudhry a show-cause notice, ordering him to file his response.
On July 11, the apex court, after hearing Chaudhry's arguments, had closed the case and reserved its judgement, which it delivered today.
The three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed handed him a Rs100,000 fine and sentenced him till the rising of the court.
Legal observers believe that Chaudhry stands disqualified from contesting elections for five years under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution, which says: "A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen a member of the parliament if he has been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for propagating any opinion or acting in any manner prejudicial to the ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or the integrity or independence of the judiciary of Pakistan or which defames or brings into ridicule the judiciary or the armed forces of Pakistan."
Chaudhry had contested the General Election from NA-102 (Faisalabad-II) but lost to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Nawab Shair by almost 12,000 votes.
The verdict in the contempt case against Chaudhry, and his subsequent disqualification for five years, is similar to that of his fellow PML-N leader and former privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz.
For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today
Comments (47)
Serves him right. He has been very abusive!
Good riddance. But thats not enough. There are no moral grounds to collecting taxes from the oppressed Pakistani people until examples are set of the corrupt by getting the country's money back. Once that happens, faith of the people in the state will be renewed.
I hope justice will be done to Mr. Khadim Hussain Rizvi for its uttering foul language against judiciary. As an ordinary citizen of Pakistan, it is heartening to see the rich and influential are being taken to the task.
Good. Let's strengthen all the institutions and make them independent and powerful so that no one is able to take law in their own hands, or make mockery of honorable judiciary. Next police in Sindh, Punjab and baluchistan should be made independent and powerful but accountable
One more hunt is down.. good going though
Though I agree with the decision, I also think CJP must take a notice of Khadim H Rizvi's speech against the judiciary and our constitution.
Should have been 10 Years and one million fine.
Good Decision
Very positive move by the honorable court. These big shots are always getting free hand & escape the law. Now the time has change thanks to the CJP
Very good verdict. He deserve it.
Politicians should learn to respect national institutions. Enough is enough, no body is above the law.
The contempt of court laws are absurd. They’re just an arbitrary way to go after certain politicians. Not sure how anyone can think that blocking criticism of institutions is the way to strengthen them.
He should have receive more stringent punishment.Being a lawyer he not only used harsh tone but suggested to throw the Judges out of Supreme court.
@Citizen - Criticism and abuse is very different. The decision is as per our constitution!
Excellent!! Pakistan is rising.
Those of you who think it is a fair decision, I have a question . Why Khadim Hussain Rizvi was not charged with contempt of court when he had said much worse against the supreme court's judge ?
Very light punishment for the abuse of the court!
Criticism of judiciary is ok in a democracy but abuse and threats or incitement to attack must be severely punished. The court was too lenient. The man should have been given at least one year in jail with Rs.5 million fine and disqualification for life from running for a public office
He got what he deserves.
Khadim Rizvi should be the next.
Strange... Musharraf never found in contempt
We are delighted with this decision.A person who claims to be a leader should be careful in choosing his words for criticism.
Send him to Adiala Jail too, so he can provide some company to his former boss!
SC is soft on him , he should behind the bars for at least 14 days along with disqualification to contest elections for a period of five years .Contempt of court case was registered on 6th February and decision was given on 2nd Aug !!
Good - they need to start behaving like human beings.
He should had been sentenced for at least two months in prison - disqualified for five years and a fine is not enough to deter future incidents!
Got away too light, should have been sentenced to jail for a month.
@Citizen : recommend to read up some about laws of land.
He had to go to Jail for six months.
Good, stop hate speech.
Good riddance
Good Job. This is the only language they understand
the Law is only for PML-N ......... shame
Good but fines need to be much harsher - this is how you will really make these people repent
Bring the looted money back ASAP!
Great decision and serve him right. Hats off to CJP
@RUMI I have answer to your question. Because Khadim Hussain Rizvi doesn't belong to PMLN.
He deserves even more. He should thank CJ for being not too harsh on him.
Courts been soft on him ... he should have been put behind bars for atleast a year for using such abusive language ....
Right decision
Good decision!
Few Nawaz League “leaders” need a tight punishment for their long history of rude and insulting behaviours, these are Talal Chaudhry, Danial Aziz, Abid Sher Ali and Rana Sanaullah!
Serves you right!
Court has put his fire out.
May justice prevail!
I some time get confused with these decisions. But I am glad these loose guns are taken care and will not fire anymore.
@Citizen Try to understand the difference between criticism and foul language before commenting.
@Citizen well said. I fully agree with you.