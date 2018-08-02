DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Firebrand PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry sentenced for contempt of court

Dawn.com | Haseeb BhattiUpdated August 02, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court on Thursday held PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court, and sentenced him till the rising of the court, effectively rendering him disqualified to contest elections for a period of five years, DawnNewsTV reported.

During his speech at a PML-N rally in Jarranwala in January 2018, Chaudhry had said: "There was an era when the Kaabah was full of idols. Today, the judiciary, which is the country's highest institution, is also full of PCO [Provisional Constitution Order] idols."

In the same speech, Chaudhry said: "Mian Nawaz Sharif, throw them out, throw him out of the court. They will not give justice but will continue their injustices."

On February 1, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of "contemptuous speeches", and on February 6, the top court issued Chaudhry a show-cause notice, ordering him to file his response.

On July 11, the apex court, after hearing Chaudhry's arguments, had closed the case and reserved its judgement, which it delivered today.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed handed him a Rs100,000 fine and sentenced him till the rising of the court.

Legal observers believe that Chaudhry stands disqualified from contesting elections for five years under Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution, which says: "A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen a member of the parliament if he has been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for propagating any opinion or acting in any manner prejudicial to the ideology of Pakistan, or the sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or the integrity or independence of the judiciary of Pakistan or which defames or brings into ridicule the judiciary or the armed forces of Pakistan."

Chaudhry had contested the General Election from NA-102 (Faisalabad-II) but lost to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Nawab Shair by almost 12,000 votes.

The verdict in the contempt case against Chaudhry, and his subsequent disqualification for five years, is similar to that of his fellow PML-N leader and former privatisation minister Daniyal Aziz.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (37)

1000 characters
Harmony-1©
Aug 02, 2018 09:40am

Serves him right. He has been very abusive!

Sameer
Aug 02, 2018 09:43am

Good riddance. But thats not enough. There are no moral grounds to collecting taxes from the oppressed Pakistani people until examples are set of the corrupt by getting the country's money back. Once that happens, faith of the people in the state will be renewed.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 02, 2018 09:44am

I hope justice will be done to Mr. Khadim Hussain Rizvi for its uttering foul language against judiciary. As an ordinary citizen of Pakistan, it is heartening to see the rich and influential are being taken to the task.

Anti-Corruption
Aug 02, 2018 09:49am

Good. Let's strengthen all the institutions and make them independent and powerful so that no one is able to take law in their own hands, or make mockery of honorable judiciary. Next police in Sindh, Punjab and baluchistan should be made independent and powerful but accountable

Minhaj ul Islam
Aug 02, 2018 09:50am

One more hunt is down.. good going though

Syed Farjad Ali
Aug 02, 2018 09:52am

Though I agree with the decision, I also think CJP must take a notice of Khadim H Rizvi's speech against the judiciary and our constitution.

JR
Aug 02, 2018 09:52am

Should have been 10 Years and one million fine.

UsmanKhan
Aug 02, 2018 09:54am

Good Decision

Mazhar.A.Khan
Aug 02, 2018 09:56am

Very positive move by the honorable court. These big shots are always getting free hand & escape the law. Now the time has change thanks to the CJP

Gerry dcunha
Aug 02, 2018 09:56am

Very good verdict. He deserve it.

My Advice
Aug 02, 2018 09:57am

Politicians should learn to respect national institutions. Enough is enough, no body is above the law.

Citizen
Aug 02, 2018 09:58am

The contempt of court laws are absurd. They’re just an arbitrary way to go after certain politicians. Not sure how anyone can think that blocking criticism of institutions is the way to strengthen them.

Shahid
Aug 02, 2018 09:59am

He should have receive more stringent punishment.Being a lawyer he not only used harsh tone but suggested to throw the Judges out of Supreme court.

Harmony-1©
Aug 02, 2018 10:12am

@Citizen - Criticism and abuse is very different. The decision is as per our constitution!

Sid
Aug 02, 2018 10:15am

Excellent!! Pakistan is rising.

RUMI
Aug 02, 2018 10:20am

Those of you who think it is a fair decision, I have a question . Why Khadim Hussain Rizvi was not charged with contempt of court when he had said much worse against the supreme court's judge ?

Danish
Aug 02, 2018 10:20am

Very light punishment for the abuse of the court!

AW
Aug 02, 2018 10:25am

Criticism of judiciary is ok in a democracy but abuse and threats or incitement to attack must be severely punished. The court was too lenient. The man should have been given at least one year in jail with Rs.5 million fine and disqualification for life from running for a public office

Suleman
Aug 02, 2018 10:34am

He got what he deserves.

Khan
Aug 02, 2018 10:34am

Khadim Rizvi should be the next.

Always Indian
Aug 02, 2018 10:35am

Strange... Musharraf never found in contempt

Dr Khan
Aug 02, 2018 10:44am

We are delighted with this decision.A person who claims to be a leader should be careful in choosing his words for criticism.

Skeptic
Aug 02, 2018 10:44am

Send him to Adiala Jail too, so he can provide some company to his former boss!

Zafar Ahmed
Aug 02, 2018 10:49am

SC is soft on him , he should behind the bars for at least 14 days along with disqualification to contest elections for a period of five years .Contempt of court case was registered on 6th February and decision was given on 2nd Aug !!

Awaam
Aug 02, 2018 10:51am

Good - they need to start behaving like human beings.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 02, 2018 10:53am

He should had been sentenced for at least two months in prison - disqualified for five years and a fine is not enough to deter future incidents!

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Aug 02, 2018 10:57am

Got away too light, should have been sentenced to jail for a month.

M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Aug 02, 2018 11:00am

@Citizen : recommend to read up some about laws of land.

zubair Ahmed
Aug 02, 2018 11:02am

He had to go to Jail for six months.

Ahmed
Aug 02, 2018 11:10am

Good, stop hate speech.

Ahmad
Aug 02, 2018 11:10am

Good riddance

Justice4ALL
Aug 02, 2018 11:22am

Good Job. This is the only language they understand

Jaan Bhittani
Aug 02, 2018 11:25am

the Law is only for PML-N ......... shame

Sid
Aug 02, 2018 11:28am

Good but fines need to be much harsher - this is how you will really make these people repent

Bring the looted money back ASAP!

najeeb
Aug 02, 2018 11:29am

Great decision and serve him right. Hats off to CJP

Irfan_Sydney
Aug 02, 2018 11:43am

@RUMI I have answer to your question. Because Khadim Hussain Rizvi doesn't belong to PMLN.

Viking Star
Aug 02, 2018 11:45am

He deserves even more. He should thank CJ for being not too harsh on him.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 02, 2018

ECP must explain

THE ECP appears more interested in lashing out at critics of its disastrous performance after the close of polling...
August 02, 2018

Plea bargains

IT is unfortunate that plea bargains in Pakistan have become a convenient route for the corrupt to ‘whiten’ ...
August 02, 2018

Sealing Safma office

ON Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority sealed the Lahore office of the South Asian Free Media Association, a...
Updated August 01, 2018

The opposition’s role

THE tentative emergence of a so-called grand opposition alliance could help re-energise parliamentary politics after...
August 01, 2018

Trump’s Iran overture

FOR students of international relations, the way Donald Trump has conducted foreign policy presents a fascinating, ...
August 01, 2018

Polluted creek

MAN-MADE destruction of the environment has acquired monstrous proportions in this country. Yet another instance of...