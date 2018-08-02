DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CAA suspends Shaheen Air’s domestic operations

BhagwandasAugust 02, 2018

Email

KARACHI: A dispute over payment of arrears totalling over Rs1.5 billion between the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Shaheen Air International (SAI) took a serious turn on Wednesday when the CAA ordered suspension of the airline’s domestic operations, it is learnt reliably.

The airline’s international operations — except Haj flights — had already been suspended several days ago by the CAA, owing to the non-payment of arrears.

Confusion prevailed over the airline’s operations as CAA spokesperson Pervez George said the SAI domestic operations were being suspended from Wednesday, while SAI representative Zoheb Hassan maintained that flights of the airline were being operated as per normal schedule.

Responding to Dawn queries, Mr George said that despite repeated requests and even an order of the Sindh High Court, the SAI did not pay arrears as per agreement earlier. Therefore, he said, the authority was left with no choice but to suspend all operations of the airline.

He said that the SAI could operate its flights from Saudi Arabia and domestic flights from Quetta, Multan and Karachi only to ferry Hajis from the destinations. All other operations of the airline were being suspended, the CAA spokesman maintained.

He said that even the licence of the SAI had expired, but the CAA — considering that the airline’s Haj operations did not suffer and the Hajis were not affected — had extended the licence for one month.

The spokesman pointed out that earlier the SAI’s international operations had been suspended but all domestic operations of the airline were suspended as well.

He said that a few days back when passengers were stranded in China owing to the suspension of SAI flight operations, the CAA had allowed them to operate one flight to bring the passengers back home.

However, responding to Dawn queries, SAI representative Zoheb Hassan said that airline flights were being operated normally. He said the Karachi-Lahore flight had also been operated as per schedule on Wednesday.

All flights on Thursday would also be operated as per schedule, he claimed.

The SAI representative said that he had not received any directive from the CAA that its operations were being suspended from Wednesday.

He said that as the airline had been making payments of the arrears to the CAA as per timetable, there was no controversy.

Last month owing to non-payment of the Rs1.5 billion arrears by the airline, the aviation authority ordered that its international operations would be suspended. The SAI moved the Sindh High Court against the CAA directive and the court ordered that the authority should not suspend the airline’s operations if it made the payments as per an agreed timetable.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 02, 2018

ECP must explain

THE ECP appears more interested in lashing out at critics of its disastrous performance after the close of polling...
August 02, 2018

Plea bargains

IT is unfortunate that plea bargains in Pakistan have become a convenient route for the corrupt to ‘whiten’ ...
August 02, 2018

Sealing Safma office

ON Tuesday, the Lahore Development Authority sealed the Lahore office of the South Asian Free Media Association, a...
Updated August 01, 2018

The opposition’s role

THE tentative emergence of a so-called grand opposition alliance could help re-energise parliamentary politics after...
August 01, 2018

Trump’s Iran overture

FOR students of international relations, the way Donald Trump has conducted foreign policy presents a fascinating, ...
August 01, 2018

Polluted creek

MAN-MADE destruction of the environment has acquired monstrous proportions in this country. Yet another instance of...