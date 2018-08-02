NAB summons Shahbaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Aug 20 in the Ashiana Housing Society scam. NAB has also re-summoned him in the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) corruption case on Aug 20.

According to a source, NAB on Wednesday issued notice to Mr Sharif in the Ashiana housing scam in the light of the statement of Fawad Hasan Fawad, a former principal secretary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Mr Fawad is in the custody of NAB in the case.

In the PPDC case, NAB in a notice said: “The inquiry against the management and officials of the PPDC has revealed that you (Shahbaz Sharif) are in possession of information/evidence related to unlawful appointment of Syed Farukh Ali Shah in Nepra as member and PPDC as chief executive officer.”

Earlier Mr Sharif has appeared before a combined investigation team of NAB Lahore in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company.

Published in Dawn, August 2nd, 2018