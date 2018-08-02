DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MQM to support PTI in forming government at the Centre, says convener

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated August 02, 2018

Email

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday announced its decision to extend support to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for the formation of the upcoming federal government.

The decision was revealed by MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while appearing on Geo TV's evening show 'Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath'.

"Yes, we have agreed to cooperate with them [PTI] for the formation of [a coalition] government at the Centre," Siddiqui said when asked by the host whether his party is ready to join the Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Strongly asserting that the party had "gone through so many [unpleasant] experiences in the past" with the PPP government in Sindh, Siddiqui said it was not conscionable for MQM to join the PPP in opposing the formation of a PTI-led government "given the current situation in Sindh".

Earlier, as news emerged of an All Parties Conference (APC) convening in Islamabad on Thursday, the MQM-P had confirmed that it would not attend the gathering purposed to chalk out a future strategy against alleged rigging in the July 25 elections.

“The MQM-P will not be attending the APC,” MQM-P spokesperson Aminul Haq told Dawn.

Haq, who is a newly-elected MNA from Karachi, said former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair — who had recently resigned from his post — on Tuesday night contacted their party leader, Faisal Subzwari, inviting the MQM to attend the APC.

Haq, also a member of the MQM-P’s Coordination Committee, said they have decided not to attend the APC because they had a "bitter experience" of working with the PPP both at the Centre and in Sindh as a coalition partner and due to the fact that it (PPP) is a part of the joint opposition.

The MQM leader also said that they planned to work with PTI for the "urban development" of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas.

He recalled that when MQM leaders met with PTI leader Jahangir Tareen in Karachi recently, they had discussed the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), initiating the second phase of K-IV project for the provision of drinking water to Karachi, transport issues, and the redressal of other civic problems the urban centres of Sindh are faced with.

The MQM-P won six National Assembly seats — four in Karachi and two in Hyderabad — in the July 25 elections, compared to 24 NA seats in 2013.

However, even with just six seats, the MQM-P has become an important factor in national politics, since the PTI lacks a simple majority in the lower house of parliament and cannot form a government on its own.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Sid
Aug 02, 2018 12:27am

very good decision. I will support mqm now.

Pak-uk
Aug 02, 2018 12:31am

This might help to change their perception too.

AZAM AKBAR
Aug 02, 2018 12:46am

Good step.

al
Aug 02, 2018 12:46am

Good Step. If MQM behaves, PTI will deliver. Restore the lights of Karachi. Once Karachi goes up, the rest of the country will follow.

Zia Uddin
Aug 02, 2018 12:48am

Very good decision by MQM. Now the Federal Government should solve the chronic problems of Karachi.

waseem
Aug 02, 2018 12:55am

Old habits die hard !

MONIER
Aug 02, 2018 12:56am

Good decision by Mr Haq a new face of MQM-Pakistan

Aftab qureishi
Aug 02, 2018 12:58am

Naya Pakistan mubarak!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 01, 2018

The opposition’s role

THE tentative emergence of a so-called grand opposition alliance could help re-energise parliamentary politics after...
August 01, 2018

Trump’s Iran overture

FOR students of international relations, the way Donald Trump has conducted foreign policy presents a fascinating, ...
August 01, 2018

Polluted creek

MAN-MADE destruction of the environment has acquired monstrous proportions in this country. Yet another instance of...
July 31, 2018

Rigging complaints

BEFORE extraordinary demands are made, the regular channels of dispute resolution ought to be exhausted. The...
MQM’s reckoning?
Updated July 31, 2018

MQM’s reckoning?

After more than a three-decade hold over Karachi, MQM faced a sobering reality on July 25.
July 31, 2018

Detained fishermen

FISHERMEN from Pakistan and India continue to be detained for ending up in each other’s waters. There are at least...