British high commissioner meets Imran Khan, congratulates him over election victory

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated August 01, 2018

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew on Wednesday called on prime minister-designate Imran Khan at his Banigala residence.

The British envoy and his delegation congratulated Khan over his party's victory in the 2018 general elections, a statement issued by the party said.

The British ambassador was only the latest foreign dignitary to have visited Khan in recent days. The envoys of China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all called on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman since his party emerged as the winner of the July 25 polls.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also telephoned Khan to congratulate him over his party's victory and saying that his country was "ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan", according to a PTI statement.

Khan has said that he will take oath as prime minister on August 11.

Meanwhile, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry earlier today confirmed that the party had asked the Foreign Office (FO) to apprise it on whether foreign heads of state could be invited to the prime minister's oath-taking ceremony.

Chaudhry told Dawn that the PTI had asked the FO if it would be possible to invite foreign dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Modi, given the short period of time before the ceremony takes place.

Additionally, he said, the party had invited celebrities like Amir Khan, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavasker for the ceremony.

ahamed
Aug 01, 2018 06:27pm

Why such a hoopla of inviting foreign heads of states? Time is short.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Aug 01, 2018 06:35pm

feeling proud Today

