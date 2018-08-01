DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI mulling over which foreign leaders to invite for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

Nasir Iqbal | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated August 01, 2018

Email

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss which foreign dignitaries could be invited to the prime minister's oath-taking ceremony on August 11, DawnNewsTv reported.

Sources privy to the separate meetings held between PTI's Shireen Mazari and Shafqat Mahmood, and the meeting with the foreign secretary, said that the PTI leaders wished to know which foreign dignitaries it would be possible to invite for the ceremony.

The sources said that the PTI leaders wished to invite the heads of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) member states ─ including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ─ as well as China and Turkey.

According to sources, there was also a discussion not inviting any Saarc members to the event.

The PTI leaders also asked the FO for suggestions on whom they should invite to the meeting. Members of the FO maintained that calling foreign leaders to the oath taking is a sensitive matter and all perspectives need to be taken into consideration.

Initial arguments from the FO suggested that the office believes Pakistan would face a bigger embarrassment if the Indian PM declined the invitation.

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry later confirmed to our correspondent that the party had asked the FO about inviting foreign leaders and dignitaries to the event.

Chaudhry told Dawn that the PTI had asked the FO if it would be possible to invite foreign dignitaries, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given the short period of time before the ceremony takes place.

He had said that the party is awaiting a response from the FO on the matter.

Additionally, he said, the party had invited celebrities like Amir Khan, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavasker for the ceremony.

Chaudhry confirmed the developments in an informal media talk outside the Supreme Court, where he had gone to meet Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

Talking about his meeting with the CJP, Chaudhry said that he had met with the CJP in his capacity as a senior advocate of the Supreme Court.

"The PTI wants to build bridges with all institutions as we are in the government," he said, adding: "We want a smooth relation with all institutions; we don't want acrimony or confrontation with any institution."

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 01, 2018

The opposition’s role

THE tentative emergence of a so-called grand opposition alliance could help re-energise parliamentary politics after...
August 01, 2018

Trump’s Iran overture

FOR students of international relations, the way Donald Trump has conducted foreign policy presents a fascinating, ...
August 01, 2018

Polluted creek

MAN-MADE destruction of the environment has acquired monstrous proportions in this country. Yet another instance of...
July 31, 2018

Rigging complaints

BEFORE extraordinary demands are made, the regular channels of dispute resolution ought to be exhausted. The...
MQM’s reckoning?
Updated July 31, 2018

MQM’s reckoning?

After more than a three-decade hold over Karachi, MQM faced a sobering reality on July 25.
July 31, 2018

Detained fishermen

FISHERMEN from Pakistan and India continue to be detained for ending up in each other’s waters. There are at least...