Teenage Hindu boy arrested for allegedly posting blasphemous content on social media

A 19-year-old Hindu boy was booked by police in Mirpurkhas' Mirwah Gorchani area on Tuesday for allegedly posting blasphemous content on social media.

The teenager was arrested and a case was filed against him under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the orders of Mirpurkhas Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Abid Ali Baloch after local prayer leader Mohammad Anwar Soomro filed a complaint.

Soomro alleged that the suspect had hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims by posting 'highly controversial' posts on his Facebook account starting July 30.

While talking to local journalists, residents of Mirwah Gorchani claimed that the suspect had been upset after his teenage sister Ganga (now Ayesha) had embraced Islam of her own will a few days ago. They added that some other members of his family were also expected to convert to Islam.

The suspect was sent on 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday, soon after his arrest.

Advocate Kashif Bajeer, a human rights activist in the area, demanded a thorough probe into the matter while talking to Dawn.

Despite repeated attempts, the SSP Mirpurkhas could not be contacted for his version on the matter.