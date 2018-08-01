Cracks appear in BAP over top job in Balochistan

Just a day after Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Jam Kamal emerged as the leading candidate for chief minister, cracks ─ and a new contender for the top job in Balochistan ─ have surfaced within the party, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

After securing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's support on Tuesday, BAP got 30 out of 50 general seats in the Balochistan Assembly, giving it a simple majority to form the provincial government without support from other parties.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Kamal's candidacy for the CM role was endorsed by PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. "The party has nominated Jam Kamal sahib and the PTI fully supports him as the candidate for Balochistan CM," he had said.

However, Kamal's emergence as the front-runner for the top ministerial job in the province does not appear to sit well with former Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Jan Jamali.

When asked about PTI's endorsement of Kamal, Bizenjo did not openly oppose it but said: "We created BAP in order to make decisions in Quetta rather than Bani Gala."

A BNP-Mengal leader, who wished to remain anonymous, told DawnNewsTV that Jan Jamali, along with Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, held a secret meeting with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the chief of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) allegedly to gather support. No official statement has been made in this regard so far.

Meanwhile, BNP leader Sana Baloch — who is also an MPA-elect — told DawnNewsTV that her party hopes to form a "coalition government with MMA (Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal) and other political parties".

BNP and MMA members also met in Quetta to discuss their future strategy in the aftermath of BAP's electoral victory. The MMA has eight seats in Balochistan Assembly, while BNP has seven.

The Hazara Democratic Party and Awami National Party, who were thought to be natural allies of the BNP, have also declared their support for BAP.