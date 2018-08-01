DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB summons PML-N's Ameer Muqam for third time

Ali AkbarAugust 01, 2018

Email

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned for the third time PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam to appear on August 2 for a probe pertaining to ownership of assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB had initiated its inquiry against Muqam in April, and had issued him summons twice before, but the PML-N leader had failed to appear before the bureau on both occasions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had also accused the ex-MNA of being involved in massive financial corruption over the last 15 years and had requested NAB to launch a probe.

The PTI had claimed that Muqam had managed to embezzle millions of rupees every year during the last 10 years while overseeing construction of the Swat-Bisham road. The PTI alleged that instead of working to develop the deprived district, the provincial PML-N president had made mansions for himself in every city of the country.

Muqam had contested the July 25 election from two National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats on the PML-N ticket but lost from all four.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (3)

1000 characters
imdadali
Aug 01, 2018 01:26pm

met the fate

Fazza
Aug 01, 2018 01:31pm

Time for him to cool his heels in jail

My Advice
Aug 01, 2018 01:35pm

Money, money money, sweater the honey?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 01, 2018

The opposition’s role

THE tentative emergence of a so-called grand opposition alliance could help re-energise parliamentary politics after...
August 01, 2018

Trump’s Iran overture

FOR students of international relations, the way Donald Trump has conducted foreign policy presents a fascinating, ...
August 01, 2018

Polluted creek

MAN-MADE destruction of the environment has acquired monstrous proportions in this country. Yet another instance of...
July 31, 2018

Rigging complaints

BEFORE extraordinary demands are made, the regular channels of dispute resolution ought to be exhausted. The...
MQM’s reckoning?
Updated July 31, 2018

MQM’s reckoning?

After more than a three-decade hold over Karachi, MQM faced a sobering reality on July 25.
July 31, 2018

Detained fishermen

FISHERMEN from Pakistan and India continue to be detained for ending up in each other’s waters. There are at least...