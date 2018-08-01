NAB summons PML-N's Ameer Muqam for third time

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned for the third time PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam to appear on August 2 for a probe pertaining to ownership of assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB had initiated its inquiry against Muqam in April, and had issued him summons twice before, but the PML-N leader had failed to appear before the bureau on both occasions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had also accused the ex-MNA of being involved in massive financial corruption over the last 15 years and had requested NAB to launch a probe.

The PTI had claimed that Muqam had managed to embezzle millions of rupees every year during the last 10 years while overseeing construction of the Swat-Bisham road. The PTI alleged that instead of working to develop the deprived district, the provincial PML-N president had made mansions for himself in every city of the country.

Muqam had contested the July 25 election from two National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats on the PML-N ticket but lost from all four.