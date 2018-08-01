DAWN.COM

Protests over poll results to continue, says MMA chief

Kalbe AliUpdated August 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to reporters after the MMA meeting outside Mian Aslam's residence on Tuesday.—Online
ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to reporters after the MMA meeting outside Mian Aslam’s residence on Tuesday.—Online

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazl­ur Rehman, chief of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), on Tuesday asked his supporters to continue their protests against ‘rigged’ election results and announced that a call would soon be given for the launch of massive protests across the country.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has emerged as a major party in this election only through rigging,” the Maul­ana said, adding that the PTI should rather accept the open involvement of the ‘establishment’ in the election.

After a meeting of the MMA held here at the residence of Jamaat-i-Islami deputy chief Mian Aslam, Maulana Fazl in his press talk several times used the term ‘establishment’ to decry the election results that he said had been concocted.

He said all the parties had expressed doubts about the transparency of the elections.

About their move to boycott the National Assembly, Maulana Fazl said the MMA leadership was united, but all the decisions would be made through consensus.

He accused the PTI of buying MNAs and said: “The PTI is involved in the country’s worst horse trading.” There was no reason that the PTI should be making a cabinet — it should refrain from doing so, he added.

Criticising the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said it had failed to execute its duty of holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2018

