BNP-M forms bodies for talks with other parties

QUETTA: In a bid to muster support of political parties for fielding its candidate for the office of chief minister, the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has formed two committees to negotiate with the parties having representation in the provincial assembly.

This was said by BNP-M president Sardar Akhtar Mengal while speaking at a press conference after conclusion of a meeting of the party’s central committee on Tuesday. The committees comprise Rauf Mengal, Advocate Sajid Tareen, Babu Rahim Mengal, Haji Lashkari Raisani and Agha Hassan Baloch

The BNP-M chief said that the committees formed by his party’s central committee would contact leaders of other parties for bringing in a consensus candidate for the top post in the province.

It is learnt that Mr Mengal is likely to visit Islamabad in a couple of days to hold talks with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf which is considering seeking the BNP-M’s support for formation of government in Islamabad.

Mr Mengal said: “We will approach all political parties for the formation of next coalition government [in Balochistan].” He said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) president Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had met him and invited him to join his party’s efforts for formation of a coalition government.

Mengal may visit Islamabad to hold negotiation with PTI leadership over govt formation

The BAP had already nominated Mr Alyani for the coveted post of chief minister.

The BNP-M leader said, “Fielding a candidate for the post of chief executive of the province is our right and we will make efforts to do so after approaching all political parties.”

However, he said, “We will not beg for the top post of the province.”

Mr Mengal said that the PTI and the Pakistan Peoples Party were in touch with his party.

He said that the BNP-M leaders had met Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali who had assured them of his party’s support for the BNP-M.

“Talks with the leadership of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl are under way, but we want to form a collation government with like-minded parties.”

Talking about allegations of rigging in the election, he said, “In the 21st century when we have a strong communication system, a 72-hour delay in election results raises questions about ‘impartiality’ of polls”.

“Our mandate has been stolen in six constituencies of National Assembly and as many of Balochistan Assembly,” Mr Mengal asserted and called for an inquiry into the matter by an “independent commission”. He thanked people for extending support to the BNP-M through their votes and pledged that resolving Balochistan’s crisis would be top priority of the party.

“We don’t have any magic wand to retrieve the province from a myriad of crisis but we have the desperately needed will to resolve the issues confronting the people of Balochistan and provide them basic facilities,” Mr Mengal said.

He added that their prime demands included establishment of a cancer hospital in Balochistan, safe recovery of missing persons and making Balochistan people owners of the province’s resources.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2018