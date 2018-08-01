NAB again summons Aleem Khan

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has re-summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan for Aug 8 in a case of having assets beyond known sources of income.

According to a source, the NAB issued him another notice to reappear before a combined investigation team after his reply failed to satisfy it.

“Aleem Khan had submitted a reply to NAB on July 30 regarding his assets beyond known sources of income but it rejected it,” he said.

Mr Khan was asked to explain about sources of income to justify his properties in the UK and UAE, the source said.

The NAB is also investigating the affairs of an offshore company of Aleem Khan.

It has also summoned Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for Aug 16 in a case of having assets beyond known sources of income.

Aleem Khan appears to be a strong candidate for the chief minister’s slot in case his party manages to form the government in Punjab and he has already drawn the flak for being involved in alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal has issued instructions to the regional bureaus for immediate disbursement of recovered money in corruption cases to the relevant departments or individuals.

The NAB Lahore gave away Rs3.78 million to the State Life Insurance Corporation Cooperative Housing Society. It probed the housing society corruption case in which land measuring 5,000 kanal was sold and purchased at exorbitant rates through alleged connivance of Society’s former officials and patwaris that caused a loss of Rs130m.

The NAB arrested those involved in the scam and recovered the looted money. “A sum of Rs120m has so far been returned to the Society’s current administration,” a NAB spokesman said, adding they had recovered Rs477.3m from culprits in corruption cases and disbursed to the departments concerned and those affected.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2018