Imran Khan to move into Ministers’ Enclave

Munawer AzeemUpdated August 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned plan to declare a house in the Ministers’ Enclave as the official residence of the prime minister-in-waiting, Imran Khan, officials told Dawn.

In his victory speech, Imran Khan had announced that he would not use the Prime Minister’s House as his residence and that his party would later decide the fate of the building.

Shortly after Imran Khan’s victory in the recently-held general elections, the capital police and the district administration started extending VVIP protocol and security to the PTI chief, police officials said.

Security was mounted around Mr Khan and at his Banigala residence, they said.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, visited Mr Khan’s Banigala residence soon after PTI’s victory in the polls.

The police team assessed the residence and the area around it, including the hills.

In his victory speech, the prime minister-in-waiting had declined to use Prime Minister’s House

The police officials said there was no standard operating procedure for the prime minister in-waiting, but since Imran Khan is likely to be the next prime minister, necessary measures have been taken for his security.

Besides police officials, personnel of Islamabad traffic police were also deployed around his Banigala residence and the road leading to it.

The Rangers were also detailed on the nearby mountains.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Joudat Ayaz, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Jan Mohammad along with a couple of other senior officers also visited Banigala recently and discussed security issues with PTI leader Naeemul Haq as well as the chief security officer of the residence.

Issues regarding the official residence of the prime minister-in-waiting also came under discussion.

The officials briefed them about the standard operating procedure (SOP) with regards to security and protocol of the prime minister.

The senior officers also met Imran Khan and briefed him about security and protocol.

During the meeting, the district administration officials told him that his residence could not be provided foolproof security as the area was open and vulnerable to threat.

Earlier, there was an option to declare Banigala residence as Imran Khan’s official residence.

Mr Khan then agreed not to use Banigala as his official residence, the officials told Dawn.

A few more options were also given to him, including using an accommodation at the Ministers’ Enclave, which he accepted.

However, he asked for a lowest category house at the enclave.

There are flats which fall in the lowest category, but since necesary SOPs and protocol for prime minister could not be implemented there, the senior officers advised Mr Khan against using a flat and instead prefer a house to which Mr Khan agreed.

Chief Commissioner Joudat Ayaz and IGP Jan Mohammad were not available for comments.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2018

Amir Ali Khan
Aug 01, 2018 09:16am

Good decision . Other ministers , secretaries etc., who enjoy many perks and privileges , should also follow IK example . Millions of rupees can be saved and spent on the welfare of common man .

ali
Aug 01, 2018 09:42am

Khan is a good good man. I hope this kindness trickles down to the societal level and we all prosper together and take care of each other

Anti-Corruption
Aug 01, 2018 09:46am

Bravo Imran Khan. He will be the first Pakistani PM who will live a simple life, thus setting an example for others. He is the only one who wanted to come to power with no personal selfish motive. A true hero indeed.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 01, 2018 09:51am

Prime Minister living in the flats but police persuades him to get a lower category house instead for security reasons.

PM House is now empty. Glad he realized it's shameful to live in the Massive PM house when people are struggling to make two rotis per day.

Go PTI :) Love.

last comment
Aug 01, 2018 09:53am

However, he asked for a lowest category house at the enclave. Zabardast (Excellent)

MA
Aug 01, 2018 09:54am

Nation has MUCH hope from IK, hope he fulfills some.

Hwsidd
Aug 01, 2018 09:55am

This is the beginning of an exemplary leadership! Bravo!

ADNAN
Aug 01, 2018 10:04am

hopefully precedents shall be formed to curtail governments expenses specially in terms of perks and privileges offers to bureaucrats etc on the expenses of public at large in such a poor society where a family could not even afford a basic facilities which is the responsibility of Governments.

Pakistani
Aug 01, 2018 10:13am

Rationality demands that IK should use the already available PM House as office only since all the support staff and equipment is already in place. He can certainly bring down the cost of running the PM House. Otherwise, extra money would need to be spent on converting and sustaining any other place into PM office.

Arafat
Aug 01, 2018 10:13am

People should NOT be quick to rush to judgement here. Give this man time to fulfill his commitments.

Fareed
Aug 01, 2018 10:13am

Great decision, Hope others will follow IKs foot step

Akhtar
Aug 01, 2018 10:17am

Good on IK for keeping to his pledge & not moving into PM house. In fact choosing the lowest category house in Minister's enclave.

Imran
Aug 01, 2018 10:19am

Proud of you my PM

Sajjad
Aug 01, 2018 10:55am

Another drama

fahad
Aug 01, 2018 10:55am

Just one word......Salute!

