Punjab govt bans hide collection by banned outfits

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government has imposed a ban on the collection of hides by banned outfits but has said charity organisations can do so by obtaining permission by Aug 15.

Directions issued by the office of the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi says applications submitted after the deadline will not be entertained and that the collection of hides by any organisation or person without prior approval will be treated as an offence and will be dealt in accordance with the law.

A senior district administration official told Dawn charities will be allowed to collect hides but not to establish camps, display banners and posters or make announcements.

He said the Special Branch of police will conduct a background check of the organisation and submit a report to the deputy commissioner who will decide on the grant of permission.

Charity organisations have to share data on its collection with the administration, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has started making arrangements for establishing cattle markets in various parts of the district and assistant commissioners have been asked to suggest sites.

A senior official told Dawn five to six cattle markets will be allowed in the city areas and there will a ban on animal sellers in residential areas.

The Livestock Department has also directed for camps to be established around cattle market to avoid the spread of Congo fever and the department will check animals before entering the district.

He said no cattle will be allowed near the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2018