DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail

AFPUpdated July 31, 2018

Email

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, was moved back to prison from the hospital on Tuesday evening after doctors signalled an improvement in his health, the Punjab home minister said.

Sharif was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) in Islamabad two days ago after he reportedly fell sick under captivity in Adiala jail. The three-time former prime minister was admitted to the presidential suite of the Cardiac Centre.

A check-up at the hospital revealed that Sharif's sugar level is high and he is suffering from stress.

The ousted premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were jailed on July 13 after a court sentenced them to 10 and seven years respectively over properties in Britain which emerged in the wake of Panama Papers revelations.

“The former prime minister is being shifted back to Adiala jail after doctors so advised,” caretaker Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said.

He said Sharif wanted to go back to jail in Rawalpindi because he was unable to carry out his daily walk, adding that the ousted prime minister had been taken to hospital “against his will”.

Sharif, who claims he is being targeted by the country's powerful security establishment, is fighting for his political life after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party lost an election last Wednesday to rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan's victory represents an end to decades of rotating leadership between the PML-N and the Bhutto dynasty's Pakistan Peoples Party that was punctuated by periods of military rule. The army has ruled the country for roughly half its history.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 31, 2018

Rigging complaints

BEFORE extraordinary demands are made, the regular channels of dispute resolution ought to be exhausted. The...
MQM’s reckoning?
Updated July 31, 2018

MQM’s reckoning?

After more than a three-decade hold over Karachi, MQM faced a sobering reality on July 25.
July 31, 2018

Detained fishermen

FISHERMEN from Pakistan and India continue to be detained for ending up in each other’s waters. There are at least...
Updated July 30, 2018

Where independents rule

OVER the last three decades, Pakistan has held enough general elections to be familiar with the current post-poll...
Updated July 30, 2018

Right on course

IT would be correct to say that the seats tally is not a reliable indicator of the strength of the latest entrant in...
July 30, 2018

CNN vs Trump

DONALD Trump’s relationship with the media is far from smooth. The US president, who rarely shies away from making...