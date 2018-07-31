Nawaz shifted back to Adiala jail

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, was moved back to prison from the hospital on Tuesday evening after doctors signalled an improvement in his health, the Punjab home minister said.

Sharif was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) in Islamabad two days ago after he reportedly fell sick under captivity in Adiala jail. The three-time former prime minister was admitted to the presidential suite of the Cardiac Centre.

A check-up at the hospital revealed that Sharif's sugar level is high and he is suffering from stress.

The ousted premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were jailed on July 13 after a court sentenced them to 10 and seven years respectively over properties in Britain which emerged in the wake of Panama Papers revelations.

“The former prime minister is being shifted back to Adiala jail after doctors so advised,” caretaker Punjab Home Minister Shaukat Javed said.

He said Sharif wanted to go back to jail in Rawalpindi because he was unable to carry out his daily walk, adding that the ousted prime minister had been taken to hospital “against his will”.

Sharif, who claims he is being targeted by the country's powerful security establishment, is fighting for his political life after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party lost an election last Wednesday to rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan's victory represents an end to decades of rotating leadership between the PML-N and the Bhutto dynasty's Pakistan Peoples Party that was punctuated by periods of military rule. The army has ruled the country for roughly half its history.