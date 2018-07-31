Erdogan congratulates Imran on election performance via telephone

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate him on his party's successful performance in the recently-held general elections, the PTI media cell said.

During the telephonic exchange, the two leaders exchanged the hope for the beginning of a positive chapter in the bilateral relations.

According to the PTI statement, Erdogan extended his "good wishes for Imran Khan and his future government", at which the PTI chief thanked the Turkish president.

Earlier on Monday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned Imran Khan, congratulating him over his party's victory in the general elections and conveying best wishes for Pakistan.

"We are ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan," Modi was quoted as saying by the PTI press release.

According to the statement, Modi said both the countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties.

Moreover, a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi said Modi had spoken to Imran Khan and "congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections."

"Prime Minister [Modi] expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan," the statement quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also reiterated his "vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood" during his conversation with Imran Khan.

According to the PTI statement, the party chief thanked the Indian prime minister for his good wishes. "The solution to conflicts should be found through dialogue," he was quoted as telling Modi.

"Instead of answers to conflicts, wars and bloodbath give birth to tragedies," the PTI chief said, according to the press release.