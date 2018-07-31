DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Erdogan congratulates Imran on election performance via telephone

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 31, 2018

Email

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate him on his party's successful performance in the recently-held general elections, the PTI media cell said.

During the telephonic exchange, the two leaders exchanged the hope for the beginning of a positive chapter in the bilateral relations.

According to the PTI statement, Erdogan extended his "good wishes for Imran Khan and his future government", at which the PTI chief thanked the Turkish president.

Earlier on Monday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had telephoned Imran Khan, congratulating him over his party's victory in the general elections and conveying best wishes for Pakistan.

"We are ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan," Modi was quoted as saying by the PTI press release.

According to the statement, Modi said both the countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties.

Moreover, a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi said Modi had spoken to Imran Khan and "congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections."

"Prime Minister [Modi] expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan," the statement quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also reiterated his "vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood" during his conversation with Imran Khan.

According to the PTI statement, the party chief thanked the Indian prime minister for his good wishes. "The solution to conflicts should be found through dialogue," he was quoted as telling Modi.

"Instead of answers to conflicts, wars and bloodbath give birth to tragedies," the PTI chief said, according to the press release.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
World

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 31, 2018

Rigging complaints

BEFORE extraordinary demands are made, the regular channels of dispute resolution ought to be exhausted. The...
MQM’s reckoning?
Updated July 31, 2018

MQM’s reckoning?

After more than a three-decade hold over Karachi, MQM faced a sobering reality on July 25.
July 31, 2018

Detained fishermen

FISHERMEN from Pakistan and India continue to be detained for ending up in each other’s waters. There are at least...
Updated July 30, 2018

Where independents rule

OVER the last three decades, Pakistan has held enough general elections to be familiar with the current post-poll...
Updated July 30, 2018

Right on course

IT would be correct to say that the seats tally is not a reliable indicator of the strength of the latest entrant in...
July 30, 2018

CNN vs Trump

DONALD Trump’s relationship with the media is far from smooth. The US president, who rarely shies away from making...