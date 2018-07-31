DAWN.COM

COAS announces job for physically challenged woman whose voting video had gone viral

Dawn.comJuly 31, 2018

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa took notice of a video of a physically challenged woman, Fajar, going to vote in the July 25 polls and offered her a job in the Pakistan Army, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor informed via his personal Twitter account on Tuesday.

On July 25, a video showing Fajar walking up to vote with the assistance of a walker and another woman had gone viral. A visibly emotional Fajar, when approached by the media, had only been able to say that there is no justice in the country and that she has come to cast her vote for its betterment.

The woman accompanying her could be heard saying that Fajar has been unable to find a job despite applying to multiple places.

"Girls like Fajar are guiding lights and symbols of courage for us," the COAS said in his statement via director general (DG) Inter-Services Pubic Relations (ISPR) today, noting that her "message had gone viral on social media".

The statement added that Fajar would also be provided the opportunity to pursue further education.

Fajar was offered a job at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Lahore in a meeting with Maj Gen Azhar Naveed. On the occasion she thanked the people of of Pakistan for talking her message to higher officials and the Army for giving her the opportunity to work.

Voter turnout

The national voter turnout for July 25 elections stood at 51.85 per cent according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Despite reports of a large number of women being able to vote in the more conservative parts of the country, the overall turnout was less than that of 2013 elections when it was recorded at 54.7pc.

To ensure greater participation of female voters and the physically challenged, the ECP had ruled that results in any constituency with less than 10pc female voter turnout would be declared void and had made the postal ballot facility available to the physically challenged voters.

With additional reporting by Arif Malik

Comments (10)

1000 characters
IMRAN AHMED
Jul 31, 2018 04:11pm

Good work by COAS

Abdul Rehman
Jul 31, 2018 04:17pm

Sisters and daughters like Fajar, real strength of Pakistan, Pakistan Zindabad.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 31, 2018 04:17pm

Well done COAS offering a job to this young and disabled women in the army - she used her vote wisely in difficult circumstances and her courage was inspirational!

Harmony-1©
Jul 31, 2018 04:19pm

Wonderful gesture from Pak Fauj.

Altaf
Jul 31, 2018 04:20pm

Hats off to u Dear General Bajwa INSHALLAH

Umer
Jul 31, 2018 04:20pm

Who was using cellphone inside?

Human
Jul 31, 2018 04:22pm

One good deed deserves another.

salman
Jul 31, 2018 04:30pm

@Umer

Media

Uk
Jul 31, 2018 04:31pm

COAS zinda bad... Great Sir...

ARIF
Jul 31, 2018 04:41pm

A good step to promote soft image of Pakistan.

