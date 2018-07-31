US warns IMF against bailout for Pakistan
United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned that the US would closely be watching whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bails out Pakistan — a key player in China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, and right now in need of a bailout.
"Make no mistake, we will be watching what the IMF does," Pompeo stated in an interview to CNBC after saying that he would welcome mutually beneficial engagement between the US and Pakistan.
"There's no rationale for IMF tax dollars — and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding — to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself," he added, signifying that Pakistan's new government, which is severely in need of a bailout, might run into further financial troubles after taking oath.
All indicators suggest the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf's government — which is likely to take oath next month — will immediately have to approach the IMF for what would be the country's 13th bailout from the fund.
“Exports are down, debt is up, the macro indicators are pretty poor,” says Sehar Tariq with the US Institute of Peace.
According to the Financial Times, senior Pakistani finance officials are drawing up options for Khan to seek an IMF bailout of up to $12 billion. In a Reuters report on Tuesday, however, an IMF spokesperson said : “We have so far not received a request for a fund arrangement from Pakistan and we have not had discussions with the authorities about any possible intentions.”
The other option may be further borrowing from China.
Through OBOR's flagship project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan has taken numerous loans from its trading partner China, which economists have warned the country will face difficulty in paying back.
According to a report in Dawn on Monday, China has agreed to pour in some extra foreign exchange on top of the CPEC funding and the rupee rise since the July 25 polls is being linked to this. The size of official inflows is $2 billion. Of this, $1bn has already come into our accounts, top bankers said while confirming media reports.
Comments (59)
This is likely to result in a serious crisis unless China comes out to help.
CPEC! Game changer! Lol!
So America’s hostility to CPEC is out in open, looks like Pakistan is onto something good.
Pakistan don't need you.. Pakistan is better off without you.. So you go and do more
who is gonna give money???
Let CPEC be operational. Then Pakistan will be able to give loan to IMF.
Real face
America is so darn right.
What a joke. LOL.
Pakistan has made USA fool for a long time. Now I think USA has realized its mistake and working on this.
USA double standard... Instead of helping someone they create hurdles, shameful act.
Accountability for spending money is very high in US, as opposed to Pakistan.
start charging them more transports to Afghanistan
American Dollars and US monies, no need to crib, this is the 1st of the many challenges, US is still the powerhouse.
Pakistan should not worry a bit!!.. they have grand CPEC and China...
Now the real game start.
The biggest debtor to China is the US. I think US would be making ready for war if there was talk of harming US bondholders (had it been the other way around and China owed money to the US)
For all the theatrics, IMF will bail out Pakistan. I am sure Imran Khan will compromise with conditions, to do well for his people.
Pakistan should just take loans from China. Anyway the country is indebted to China in a big way, more loan makes sense so that all the infrastructure projects can be given on 99 year lease and no repayment required for China. IMF will demand repayment.
It makes sense. Why IMF should sponsor Chinese entities? It's IMF responsibility to ensure the recipient country utilises the fund properly.
Pak should stop cooperation
The more the trouble with IMF bail out package, the more Pakistan gets pushed into Chinese arms. But by the way where are the rich Gulf sheikhs?
Yet another silly, brutal and cruel joke by racist Donald Trump's biggest stooge, who has no idea what he is talking about?
Tax imports find avenues with businessmen to increase exports, in one-year situation can be much better, not more time needed.
Grand welcome to IK
Just wait and see there is lot in surprise for you America. We don't want your backing.
The big game may be unfolding! Such intricate and elaborate measures by Pakistan establishment to dispose of Nawaz Sharif and bring in their own boy could only mean one thing: that CPEC is going to be shelved, at leas the Pakistani part of it. IMF bailout will be conditional upon Pakistan quitting the CPEC, and the new government will have to accept it "under great duress because the last government did not leave any room for economic stability".
@Ali your masters will eat you-have some understanding of economics
Wait for some time Pakistan will give loan to IMF
Actually CPEC is good each and everyone in Pakistan. Once Pakistan comes under complete Chinese control, they will ban religion and beards. Violent tendencies will be crushed with no compassion. Our instititions will be a taught a thing or two as well. From that point of view, CPEC is indeed a game changer.
where is our CPEC! Game changer
Economic war, pure and simple. Now is the time to get mature and look further than US.
He doesn't mince words....Pakistan has to find other sources of funding its debt.
Begging bowl has come out again for the nation. THis is getting repetitive?
why Indians are so worried about Pakistani economic situation?
Once the cpec is one the ground pakistan will be the super power under the new supervision.....
Now let’s see how much of an iron brother China really is
Trap door closing ....
How many countries is America going to terrorise through economic, financial and ultimately military action?
Noose is tightening!
Stop their NATO containers
@Himmat Very Funny...
Why China not writing these loans off for us?
with this stance towards Pakistan, US all set to sit in Afghanistan for rest of their life.
Why should the world bail out Pakistan? Go to your iron brother for help.
Dear Pakistan, PAY YOUR OWN BILLS!
tabdeeli aa gayee, naya pakistan ban gaya, cpec zindabad
Please do not expect someone else to wash your dirty linen.
who cares what USA says. losing their credibility with all this talk
Legacy of EXPERIENCED GOVERNMENT OF PMLn including Ishaq Dar.
Money should go to people not paying off heavy interest Chinese loans !
we don't want tainted dollars, blood soaked US money
Why China not give us free aid?
This is a shocking statement by a responsible US Official tantamount to open enmity between US and Pakistan?
Time to try and cut the slave chains of the IMF, world Bank and the US. Work towards self reliance.
basically what Americans are saying is that we will not give money to pakistan so that they can ay off their loans to China
@Gaz America wants China to suffer, thats why.
Ask Russia for H.E.L.P or start trade with India
The reality dawns on the great khan!