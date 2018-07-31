DAWN.COM

US warns IMF against bailout for Pakistan

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated July 31, 2018

United States' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned that the US would closely be watching whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bails out Pakistan — a key player in China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project, and right now in need of a bailout.

"Make no mistake, we will be watching what the IMF does," Pompeo stated in an interview to CNBC after saying that he would welcome mutually beneficial engagement between the US and Pakistan.

"There's no rationale for IMF tax dollars — and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding — to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself," he added, signifying that Pakistan's new government, which is severely in need of a bailout, might run into further financial troubles after taking oath.

Read: Why Pakistan is back in trouble with balance of payment

All indicators suggest the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf's government — which is likely to take oath next month — will immediately have to approach the IMF for what would be the country's 13th bailout from the fund.

“Exports are down, debt is up, the macro indicators are pretty poor,” says Sehar Tariq with the US Institute of Peace.

According to the Financial Times, senior Pakistani finance officials are drawing up options for Khan to seek an IMF bailout of up to $12 billion. In a Reuters report on Tuesday, however, an IMF spokesperson said : “We have so far not received a request for a fund arrangement from Pakistan and we have not had discussions with the authorities about any possible intentions.”

Op-ed: Next finance minister will face a tough job

The other option may be further borrowing from China.

Through OBOR's flagship project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan has taken numerous loans from its trading partner China, which economists have warned the country will face difficulty in paying back.

According to a report in Dawn on Monday, China has agreed to pour in some extra foreign exchange on top of the CPEC funding and the rupee rise since the July 25 polls is being linked to this. The size of official inflows is $2 billion. Of this, $1bn has already come into our accounts, top bankers said while confirming media reports.

Comments (59)

1000 characters
Surya Kant
Jul 31, 2018 01:26pm

This is likely to result in a serious crisis unless China comes out to help.

ROCKY
Jul 31, 2018 01:27pm

CPEC! Game changer! Lol!

Gaz
Jul 31, 2018 01:28pm

So America’s hostility to CPEC is out in open, looks like Pakistan is onto something good.

Ali
Jul 31, 2018 01:28pm

Pakistan don't need you.. Pakistan is better off without you.. So you go and do more

Snag
Jul 31, 2018 01:31pm

who is gonna give money???

Himmat
Jul 31, 2018 01:34pm

Let CPEC be operational. Then Pakistan will be able to give loan to IMF.

T
Jul 31, 2018 01:34pm

Real face

Umer
Jul 31, 2018 01:34pm

America is so darn right.

Changez Khan
Jul 31, 2018 01:34pm

What a joke. LOL.

Indian
Jul 31, 2018 01:36pm

Pakistan has made USA fool for a long time. Now I think USA has realized its mistake and working on this.

xyz
Jul 31, 2018 01:36pm

USA double standard... Instead of helping someone they create hurdles, shameful act.

Himmat
Jul 31, 2018 01:36pm

Accountability for spending money is very high in US, as opposed to Pakistan.

junaid
Jul 31, 2018 01:37pm

start charging them more transports to Afghanistan

Aslam Qadri
Jul 31, 2018 01:40pm

American Dollars and US monies, no need to crib, this is the 1st of the many challenges, US is still the powerhouse.

Abhishek Singh
Jul 31, 2018 01:41pm

Pakistan should not worry a bit!!.. they have grand CPEC and China...

Ahmed
Jul 31, 2018 01:41pm

Now the real game start.

Ob
Jul 31, 2018 01:42pm

The biggest debtor to China is the US. I think US would be making ready for war if there was talk of harming US bondholders (had it been the other way around and China owed money to the US)

Indian perspective
Jul 31, 2018 01:43pm

For all the theatrics, IMF will bail out Pakistan. I am sure Imran Khan will compromise with conditions, to do well for his people.

dam
Jul 31, 2018 01:43pm

Pakistan should just take loans from China. Anyway the country is indebted to China in a big way, more loan makes sense so that all the infrastructure projects can be given on 99 year lease and no repayment required for China. IMF will demand repayment.

RAja Raman
Jul 31, 2018 01:43pm

It makes sense. Why IMF should sponsor Chinese entities? It's IMF responsibility to ensure the recipient country utilises the fund properly.

junaid
Jul 31, 2018 01:44pm

Pak should stop cooperation

Dr BN Anand
Jul 31, 2018 01:44pm

The more the trouble with IMF bail out package, the more Pakistan gets pushed into Chinese arms. But by the way where are the rich Gulf sheikhs?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 31, 2018 01:45pm

Yet another silly, brutal and cruel joke by racist Donald Trump's biggest stooge, who has no idea what he is talking about?

QADIR KHAN BALOUCH
Jul 31, 2018 01:46pm

Tax imports find avenues with businessmen to increase exports, in one-year situation can be much better, not more time needed.

Jersey Guy
Jul 31, 2018 01:46pm

Grand welcome to IK

Arif Aslam Khan
Jul 31, 2018 01:47pm

Just wait and see there is lot in surprise for you America. We don't want your backing.

Anjum Arshi
Jul 31, 2018 01:48pm

The big game may be unfolding! Such intricate and elaborate measures by Pakistan establishment to dispose of Nawaz Sharif and bring in their own boy could only mean one thing: that CPEC is going to be shelved, at leas the Pakistani part of it. IMF bailout will be conditional upon Pakistan quitting the CPEC, and the new government will have to accept it "under great duress because the last government did not leave any room for economic stability".

Pankaj
Jul 31, 2018 01:48pm

@Ali your masters will eat you-have some understanding of economics

King
Jul 31, 2018 01:49pm

Wait for some time Pakistan will give loan to IMF

Leg Umpire
Jul 31, 2018 01:49pm

Actually CPEC is good each and everyone in Pakistan. Once Pakistan comes under complete Chinese control, they will ban religion and beards. Violent tendencies will be crushed with no compassion. Our instititions will be a taught a thing or two as well. From that point of view, CPEC is indeed a game changer.

Asad
Jul 31, 2018 01:51pm

where is our CPEC! Game changer

Asad Hamza
Jul 31, 2018 01:52pm

Economic war, pure and simple. Now is the time to get mature and look further than US.

Fair_Point
Jul 31, 2018 01:52pm

He doesn't mince words....Pakistan has to find other sources of funding its debt.

dam
Jul 31, 2018 01:53pm

Begging bowl has come out again for the nation. THis is getting repetitive?

hyat
Jul 31, 2018 01:54pm

why Indians are so worried about Pakistani economic situation?

Isabhai suratwala
Jul 31, 2018 01:56pm

Once the cpec is one the ground pakistan will be the super power under the new supervision.....

A shah
Jul 31, 2018 02:09pm

Now let’s see how much of an iron brother China really is

fiza
Jul 31, 2018 02:12pm

Trap door closing ....

Ghaznavi
Jul 31, 2018 02:12pm

How many countries is America going to terrorise through economic, financial and ultimately military action?

Raj
Jul 31, 2018 02:15pm

Noose is tightening!

mohsan riaz
Jul 31, 2018 02:19pm

Stop their NATO containers

Ranganath
Jul 31, 2018 02:20pm

@Himmat Very Funny...

A shah
Jul 31, 2018 02:21pm

Why China not writing these loans off for us?

Zams
Jul 31, 2018 02:23pm

with this stance towards Pakistan, US all set to sit in Afghanistan for rest of their life.

A shah
Jul 31, 2018 02:25pm

Why should the world bail out Pakistan? Go to your iron brother for help.

A shah
Jul 31, 2018 02:27pm

Dear Pakistan, PAY YOUR OWN BILLS!

zulfiqar jhang
Jul 31, 2018 02:27pm

tabdeeli aa gayee, naya pakistan ban gaya, cpec zindabad

BG
Jul 31, 2018 02:27pm

Please do not expect someone else to wash your dirty linen.

Still Concerned
Jul 31, 2018 02:28pm

who cares what USA says. losing their credibility with all this talk

Sami Ullah
Jul 31, 2018 02:29pm

Legacy of EXPERIENCED GOVERNMENT OF PMLn including Ishaq Dar.

Petere
Jul 31, 2018 03:25pm

Money should go to people not paying off heavy interest Chinese loans !

Sarfaros
Jul 31, 2018 03:26pm

we don't want tainted dollars, blood soaked US money

A shah
Jul 31, 2018 03:26pm

Why China not give us free aid?

Jiyalo Wadero
Jul 31, 2018 03:28pm

This is a shocking statement by a responsible US Official tantamount to open enmity between US and Pakistan?

Babu
Jul 31, 2018 03:31pm

Time to try and cut the slave chains of the IMF, world Bank and the US. Work towards self reliance.

dynamite
Jul 31, 2018 03:32pm

basically what Americans are saying is that we will not give money to pakistan so that they can ay off their loans to China

Sumit
Jul 31, 2018 03:37pm

@Gaz America wants China to suffer, thats why.

Hello123
Jul 31, 2018 03:40pm

Ask Russia for H.E.L.P or start trade with India

Talha
Jul 31, 2018 03:56pm

The reality dawns on the great khan!

