Russian climber stuck on Biafo Glacier saved by Pak Army in daring rescue

Dawn.com CorrespondentJuly 31, 2018

Russian climber Alexander Gukov was stranded on Biafo Glacier's Latok Top since July 25. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR
In a daring rescue attempt early on Tuesday, Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued Russian climber Alexander Gukov who was stuck 20,650 feet above sea level on Biafo Glacier's Latok Peak, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Alexander Gukov was transported to CMH Skardu. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR
Gukov was shifted to Combined Military Hospital Skardu for medical care, the army's media wing said in its press release.

A photograph of Alexander Gukov's position on Latok Top at 20,630 feet. ─ Photo courtesy ISPR
"The unprecedented rescue mission was undertaken by Pakistan Army aviation helicopters under extreme weather conditions, making it the first ever rescue from such a height in Pakistan," the ISPR added.

Gukov had been stuck on Latok Top since July 25 and had exhausted his supplies three days ago. At least seven rescue attempts had been made between 26 to 30 July, but due to snow clouds, the climber could not be located and rescued, the ISPR said.

This is the second rescue mission undertaken by the army this month.

On July 1, two foreign mountaineers stuck in an avalanche at above 19,000 feet on Ultar Sar Peak near Hunza Valley were saved by Pak Army pilots. British climbers Bruce Normand and Miller Timothy were rescued alive, but Austrai's Christian Huber did not survive.

Asim Sultan
Jul 31, 2018 11:39am

MashAllah... Well done Pakistan Army. You are the BEST.

Usman Ahmed
Jul 31, 2018 11:42am

Kudos to the rescue team. You make us proud.

Jawad Zafar
Jul 31, 2018 11:55am

Its not that easy as it looks at such a height to control the chopper. Well done to the brave men for risking their lives to save a soul. Very well done

Dr Asif
Jul 31, 2018 11:58am

Such a humanitarian act! Well done! Pakistan Army.

Zak
Jul 31, 2018 12:09pm

Absolutely superb. Well done army aviation. This should be splashed all over Russian media.

Abdul Hanan Abro
Jul 31, 2018 12:12pm

Wow that's great news, at least he survived. These rescues will boost Pakistan's image in the world and media should play its role to highlight this.

HANZALA
Jul 31, 2018 12:14pm

Why are they even allowed to climb the mountain if Pakistan army has to be called in to save their hides? Is this suppose to be part of their job?

Pakman
Jul 31, 2018 12:14pm

Good show!

