No one allowed to meet Nawaz at Pims

ISLAMABAD: A number of personalities, including former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif, tried to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the cardiac centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) since he was shifted to the hospital on Sunday night, but they were not allowed.

“We have nothing to do with it as the second floor of the cardiac centre, where Mr Sharif is under treatment, has been declared a sub-jail. People need to take permission from the jail administration if they want to meet Mr Sharif,” Pims executive director Dr Raja Amjad said while talking to Dawn.

Moreover, Pims deputy executive director Dr Zulfiqar Ghouri said Mr Sharif was not willing to be shifted to the hospital, adding that even after having been admitted he had been insisting that he be shifted back to the jail.

A large number of PML-N leaders and workers were present when Mr Sharif was shifted to Pims on Sunday night. They wanted to see their party’s supreme leader, but he was taken to the hospital from a separate entrance.

Reports suggest former prime minister’s test results are normal

Just after that, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman reached Pims and sought to meet Mr Sharif, but he was not allowed. Similarly, a number of personalities also tried on Monday, but failed.

Strict security arrangements were made when the Pims management learnt that Shahbaz Sharif would meet his brother, but he was also not allowed.

A notification issued by the Islamabad district administration, and available with Dawn, states: “In exercise of the powers under Section 541 of the Criminal Procedure Code 1860, the Chief Commissioner has declared the premises of Private Ward, Cardiac Centre, Pims, as sub-jail for keeping Mian Nawaz Sharif, convicted prisoner in NAB case, with immediate effect and till the retention of the prisoner in Pims. The security will be provided by the Islamabad police.”

On Monday morning, Mr Sharif’s ECG, diabetes, blood and urine tests were conducted. According to reports, available with Dawn, the test results were normal.

Mr Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan also visited the hospital and checked him.

Patients have been suffering as a large number of officials of law enforcement and intelligence agencies have been deputed at the hospital and the movement of patients and their attendants has been restricted.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2018