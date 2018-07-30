Hockey players refuse to play in Asian Games if 6 months' allowances not paid

Players of the Pakistan hockey team on Monday threatened to boycott next month's Asian Games — also known as Asiad — if their daily allowances from the last six months are not paid, DawnNewsTV reported.

The warning followed the announcement of an 18-member squad by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for the Asiad slated to be held in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan Sr. and other players.

Talking to reporters along with other players, team captain Mohammad Rizwan Sr. said the team had decided that they would not travel to take part in the Asian Games unless all of their dues from the last six months are cleared.

He said none of the players had been paid their daily allowances for last six months, which total more than Rs0.8 million per player.

See: Govt releases Rs211 million to PSB for Asiad preparations

"This is the entire team's decision and we are with the captain," said player Imran Butt.

In another video, Rizwan Sr. said it had been six months since the players were paid their domestic or international dues. "Therefore we have decided we should make the government realise that it is treating the national sport like an orphan," he maintained.

The Hockey captain said he was at a loss to understand why the funds were not being released, even though the players were going to represent the country on an international platform. The team will train for the games until August 8, but if the dues are not cleared by then, they will go home, he warned.

Meanwhile, coach Rehan Butt told DawnNewsTV that reports that the team had boycotted the training completely were false, adding that players will train tomorrow as per routine.

The team's point of view is that they want the funds to be released before the Asian Games, and they may decide against participating if that is not done, Butt said.

Earlier, chief selector Islahuddin Siddiqi announced an 18-member squad for the Asiad at the end of a training camp for the national team that was organised in Karachi.

Squad

Mohammad Irfan Sr. (captain), Imad Shakil (vice-captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, Mubashir, Faisal Qair, Rashid Mehmood, Tasawwur Abbas, Umar Bhutta, Rizwan Sr., Shafqat Rasool, Tauseeq Arshad, Aijaz Ahmed, Abubakar Mehmood, Ateeq Arshad, Ali Shan, Dilbar and Junaid Manzoor.