Modi phones Imran Khan, says 'ready to enter new era of ties with Pakistan': PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned Imran Khan, congratulating him over his party's victory in the general elections and conveying best wishes for Pakistan, the Central Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement.

"We are ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan," Modi was quoted as saying by the PTI press release.

According to the statement, Modi said both the countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties.

A statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi said Modi had spoken to Khan and "congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections."

"Prime Minister [Modi] expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan," the statement quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also reiterated his "vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood" during his conversation with Khan.

According to the PTI statement, Khan thanked the Indian prime minister for his good wishes.

"The solution to conflicts should be found through dialogue," he was quoted as telling Modi.

"Instead of answers to conflicts, wars and bloodbath give birth to tragedies," the PTI chief said, according to the press release.

Khan said the two governments should devise a joint plan of action to free people of both countries from the cruel trap of poverty.

Chinese envoy calls on Khan

Also on Monday, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Imran Khan at his Banigala residence and congratulated him on behalf of the Chinese government and Communist Party on success in the recently-held general elections.

“We want to collaborate with China in the fields of environment protection and renewable energy,” says PTI chairman. —PTI media wing

According to a statement issued by the party, both the dignitaries discussed topics of mutual interest as the Chinese envoy ensured continuity in cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of economy, trade and international relations.

Imran Khan thanked the Chinese envoy and said Pakistan would want to benefit from the Chinese government’s experience in getting rid of poverty and unemployment.

“We want to collaborate with China in the fields of environment protection and renewable energy,” said the PTI chairman.

Last week, Saudi envoy retired Vice Admiral Hasham Bin Siddique had called on Imran Khan at his residence and congratulated him on his party's success.