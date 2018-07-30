DAWN.COM

Modi phones Imran Khan, says 'ready to enter new era of ties with Pakistan': PTI

Dawn.com | Fahad Chaudhry | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated July 30, 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday telephoned Imran Khan, congratulating him over his party's victory in the general elections and conveying best wishes for Pakistan, the Central Media Department of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement.

"We are ready to enter a new era of relations with Pakistan," Modi was quoted as saying by the PTI press release.

According to the statement, Modi said both the countries should adopt a joint strategy for progress in bilateral ties.

A statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi said Modi had spoken to Khan and "congratulated him for his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently conducted general elections."

"Prime Minister [Modi] expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan," the statement quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also reiterated his "vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood" during his conversation with Khan.

According to the PTI statement, Khan thanked the Indian prime minister for his good wishes.

"The solution to conflicts should be found through dialogue," he was quoted as telling Modi.

"Instead of answers to conflicts, wars and bloodbath give birth to tragedies," the PTI chief said, according to the press release.

Khan said the two governments should devise a joint plan of action to free people of both countries from the cruel trap of poverty.

Chinese envoy calls on Khan

Also on Monday, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Imran Khan at his Banigala residence and congratulated him on behalf of the Chinese government and Communist Party on success in the recently-held general elections.

“We want to collaborate with China in the fields of environment protection and renewable energy,” says PTI chairman. —PTI media wing

According to a statement issued by the party, both the dignitaries discussed topics of mutual interest as the Chinese envoy ensured continuity in cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of economy, trade and international relations.

Imran Khan thanked the Chinese envoy and said Pakistan would want to benefit from the Chinese government’s experience in getting rid of poverty and unemployment.

“We want to collaborate with China in the fields of environment protection and renewable energy,” said the PTI chairman.

Last week, Saudi envoy retired Vice Admiral Hasham Bin Siddique had called on Imran Khan at his residence and congratulated him on his party's success.

Comments (12)

Inshallah_MPA
Jul 30, 2018 10:36pm

Modi ka yaar anyone?

Ahmed
Jul 30, 2018 10:51pm

Lets hope this brings positive momentum to the whole region.

Hashim
Jul 30, 2018 10:53pm

Excellent. Imran Khan should develop and encourage a friendly environment between the two countries.

Rajamani
Jul 30, 2018 10:53pm

A hope that people wish becomes a reality. A hope which should not remain a hope.

Mahendra Singh
Jul 30, 2018 10:59pm

Wonderful gesture

Aman
Jul 30, 2018 11:01pm

Imran is a true world class leader with integrity and purpose.

Javed Kureishi
Jul 30, 2018 11:03pm

I pray for peace between India and Pakistan so that we can focus on reducing poverty together

Reality
Jul 30, 2018 11:08pm

Don't trust Modi.

Ejaz Baig Hunzai
Jul 30, 2018 11:10pm

Power of Naya Pakistan is growing and all due to one and only Imran.

Fahad
Jul 30, 2018 11:13pm

Great news.

Shaukat Ali Khan
Jul 30, 2018 11:13pm

So, who is Modi's yaar?

Asgher Ali
Jul 30, 2018 11:31pm

I can finally breathe afresh in my 'Naya Pakistan'!

