PSX sustains bullish momentum amid soaring volumes

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bullish momentum into the new week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 770 points to close at 43,557 points.

The index opened higher and continued on an upward trend throughout the session as positive news of the rupee gaining ground against US dollar came in.

"On the news front, the Pakistani rupee strengthened by 4.3 per cent to 122.24/123.86 per dollar after local media reported China had agreed to provide $2 billion in loans," JS research stated.

Volumes grew to 377.9 million shares in the day as traded value touched Rs15bn. Of the 373 scrips traded, 262 advanced, 99 declined and 12 remained unchanged.

Technology and communication sector dominated trading with 54.4m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: