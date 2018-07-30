DAWN.COM

New government should be given a chance: Sirajul Haq

Dawn.comJuly 30, 2018

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Monday said that the new government, likely of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), should be given a chance to play their due role.

The JI emir, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, struck a contrasting tone to that of his fellow Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) leader Fazalur Rehman, who has rejected the result of the July 25 elections, floated the idea of not taking oath and may even push for fresh polls.

Haq today said that the party wants continuation of democracy and supremacy of the parliament. He termed the holding of the elections a welcome sign but rued that some measures (or their lack thereof) dented the entire polling process.

As a result, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the caretaker setup find themselves in a defensive position.

Showing his support for the next government, Haq said, "We want to give a chance to the newly elected government for the sake of the continuation of democracy."

Presuming that the PTI is going to form the next government, Haq reminded Imran Khan of his promises that he would create 10 million jobs, five million houses and help Pakistan break free from the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and the World Bank's (WB) loans.

"We are waiting [for Khan] to take practical measures against vulgarity, indecency and all types of corruption," he added.

Haq also claimed that the MMA garnered 2.5m votes in polls, although those transpired into just 12 NA seats — much lower than the expectations of what is a multi-party religiopolitical party alliance.

