DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

RO accuses GDA's Fehmida Mirza of trying to influence vote recounting process in Badin

Hanif SamoonJuly 30, 2018

Email


Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Dr Fehmida Mirza, who had emerged victorious from NA-230 (Badin-II) according to preliminary results of the 2018 polls, is trying to influence the recounting process — returning officer (RO) Arif Rajput complained to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday.

PPPP candidate Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, who lost by a slim margin of 860 votes, had moved the RO for a recount, which began on Saturday after the RO's approval.

Following a recount at just 13 polling stations, the margin of votes between Dr Mirza and Chandio started to decrease, the RO stated in his application to the commission.

When the recount resumed again the next day, the RO claims that Dr Mirza "started creating nuisance and tried to create hurdle[s] in the recounting process by raising unreasonable and baseless objections... apparently to avoid the conduct of further recounting proceedings".

The PPPP candidate, however, has shown his complete trust over the proceedings, the RO added.

He further stated that it has become impossible for him to continue the recounting process under the prevailing situation.

Mangha Ram, the RO for PS-73 (Badin-IV) where PPPP's Taj Mohammad Mallah had been declared winner against Dr Mirza by a few hundred votes, has also filed a similar application against Hassam Mirza — the son of Dr Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza — accusing him of attempting to influence the recount.

Sources now claim that the matter would be sent to an election tribunal for further action.

The local PPPP leadership, in a press conference held yesterday, had also blamed the Mirzas for the post-electoral "mess" in the district.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 30, 2018 01:35pm

All losers are making unjust noises and shredding crocodile's tears to seek cheap publicity. I say to them accept the results with dignity and let the others elected members do their work - better luck next time!

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 30, 2018 02:21pm

These selections I mean elections were one the worst in the history of the country. Our electoral system is becoming a laughingstock around the world.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 30, 2018

Where independents rule

OVER the last three decades, Pakistan has held enough general elections to be familiar with the current post-poll...
Updated July 30, 2018

Right on course

IT would be correct to say that the seats tally is not a reliable indicator of the strength of the latest entrant in...
July 30, 2018

CNN vs Trump

DONALD Trump’s relationship with the media is far from smooth. The US president, who rarely shies away from making...
July 29, 2018

Economic road

IF there is one thing the economy abhors, it is uncertainty. Not knowing who will be running things, what ideas will...
July 29, 2018

Election observers

FOR an election to be seen as free, fair, and transparent, the role of international election observers is ...
July 29, 2018

Progress for minorities

THE spectre of a possible ultra religious right and militant right presence in parliament has given way to a wholly...