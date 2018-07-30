Pims private ward where Nawaz is under treatment declared sub-jail

After former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Adiala jail to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) due to health complications late Sunday night, the Islamabad chief commissioner declared the private ward of Pims' cardiac centre — where Sharif is being treated — as sub-jail.

A notification issued by the office of the Islamabad chief commissioner — dated July 29 — said that the capital city's administration had decided to declare premises of the Pims Cardiac Centre's private ward "as sub-jail for keeping Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, convicted prisoner in NAB case with immediate effect".

The private ward will serve as sub-jail until the time Nawaz is kept there for medical treatment.

The capital's police will provide security to the convicted three-time premier, according to the notification.

Following news of Nawaz's health complications, PTI chairman Imran Khan prayed for Sharif’s recovery and directed party workers to stay away from the premises of Pims and not to hold any demonstration against the ousted premier.

Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, was shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad's Pims after developing serious cardiac complications on Sunday.

Dr Naeem Malik, head of the Pims cardiology department, had suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. The PML-N supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

Sharif's personal physician also reached Adiala Jail to examine him. Later, a meeting between Sharif and his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar took place to discuss his health condition.

Extraordinary security arrangements were made ahead of Sharif's arrival. Walk-through gates, CCTV cameras and mobile jammers were installed in the hospital, along with the deployment of security forces.