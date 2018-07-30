ECP vows to take 'strict action' against stamped ballot papers found in Karachi

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday assured that strict action will be taken on the alleged recovery of some ballot papers from a garbage dump in Karachi, and directed Sindh's election commissioner and concerning polling staff to submit a detailed report on the matter.

On Saturday, three days after the general elections were held across the country, around a dozen ballot papers were found from a garbage dump near Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

The ballot papers were reportedly stamped to favour the PPP candidate from the NA-241 constituency, Moazzam Ali Qureshi, thus fuelling suspicion among the contesting parties over the electoral process.

The ECP took notice of the incident on Monday, with its spokesperson telling the media: "The ECP has decided to take strict action on this matter. The commission has asked the provincial election commissioner, the concerned district returning officer (DRO) and returning officer (RO) to submit a detailed report."

The day the papers were found, Qureshi had approached police for registering an FIR. The police, however, had advised the candidate to approach the concerned DRO to look into the matter and initiate a proper inquiry.