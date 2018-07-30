DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ECP vows to take 'strict action' against stamped ballot papers found in Karachi

Fahad ChaudhryJuly 30, 2018

Email


The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday assured that strict action will be taken on the alleged recovery of some ballot papers from a garbage dump in Karachi, and directed Sindh's election commissioner and concerning polling staff to submit a detailed report on the matter.

On Saturday, three days after the general elections were held across the country, around a dozen ballot papers were found from a garbage dump near Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

The ballot papers were reportedly stamped to favour the PPP candidate from the NA-241 constituency, Moazzam Ali Qureshi, thus fuelling suspicion among the contesting parties over the electoral process.

The ECP took notice of the incident on Monday, with its spokesperson telling the media: "The ECP has decided to take strict action on this matter. The commission has asked the provincial election commissioner, the concerned district returning officer (DRO) and returning officer (RO) to submit a detailed report."

The day the papers were found, Qureshi had approached police for registering an FIR. The police, however, had advised the candidate to approach the concerned DRO to look into the matter and initiate a proper inquiry.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Indian perspective
Jul 30, 2018 12:14pm

Too late, the needle of suspicion has been pricked!

Pakistan
Jul 30, 2018 12:18pm

I am sure, you will find MQM and PPP behind this incident...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 30, 2018

Where independents rule

OVER the last three decades, Pakistan has held enough general elections to be familiar with the current post-poll...
Updated July 30, 2018

Right on course

IT would be correct to say that the seats tally is not a reliable indicator of the strength of the latest entrant in...
July 30, 2018

CNN vs Trump

DONALD Trump’s relationship with the media is far from smooth. The US president, who rarely shies away from making...
July 29, 2018

Economic road

IF there is one thing the economy abhors, it is uncertainty. Not knowing who will be running things, what ideas will...
July 29, 2018

Election observers

FOR an election to be seen as free, fair, and transparent, the role of international election observers is ...
July 29, 2018

Progress for minorities

THE spectre of a possible ultra religious right and militant right presence in parliament has given way to a wholly...