Imran Khan says will take oath as premier on Aug 11

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will take oath as prime minister on August 11, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Khan shared this information while talking to the newly elected lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad. He said that the name for the slot of KP chief minister will be announced soon.

Speaking on Sindh, he said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among the top priorities of PTI government.

Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the polls, the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently. According to the results, the PTI has bagged 115 general seats — 22 short of simple majority — whereas the PML-N and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly been approaching the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as independents.

Meanwhile, two major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have agreed on formulation of a “coordinated joint strategy” if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf manages to form its government at the centre.