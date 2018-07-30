Imran Khan says will take oath as premier on Aug 11
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will take oath as prime minister on August 11, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.
Khan shared this information while talking to the newly elected lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad. He said that the name for the slot of KP chief minister will be announced soon.
Speaking on Sindh, he said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among the top priorities of PTI government.
Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the polls, the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently. According to the results, the PTI has bagged 115 general seats — 22 short of simple majority — whereas the PML-N and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.
To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly been approaching the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as independents.
Meanwhile, two major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have agreed on formulation of a “coordinated joint strategy” if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf manages to form its government at the centre.
Comments (9)
Best of luck.
Why not on 14 August ? Let's celebrate real Independence Day.
I say to Imran Khan, good luck and nation is with you - do not let corrupt mafia and their masterminds get way, recover all looted money, no mercy to Sharif and Zardari families, chose your team members on merits, and do your best for the ordinary citizens and take care of them! This will take you long way with respect, dignity and popularity among the poor and the needy people!
Best wishes for IK
Please donot say that PTI has 115 seats. It has effectively 109 seats if those who have won from more than 1 seat give up their extra seats.Mr. Pervez Elahi, another supporter of PTI (who has won on 2 seats of NA and one seat of Punjab Assemply) will give up his one seat of NA.
In case Mr. Pervez Elahi chooses to retain his Punjab Assembly seat, one more seat will be reduced. In case he chooses to remain in Centre, he will have to give up his Punjab Assembly.
August 11 is very appropriate since that is the historic day when Jinnah made his first speech to the first constituent assembly of Pakistan, setting the direction of Pakistan.
FINALLY an honest person!!!
Wishful thinking. He still doesn't have enough numbers.
imraan khan zindabad