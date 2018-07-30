DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imran Khan says will take oath as premier on Aug 11

Dawn.comJuly 30, 2018

Email


Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he will take oath as prime minister on August 11, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Khan shared this information while talking to the newly elected lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Islamabad. He said that the name for the slot of KP chief minister will be announced soon.

Speaking on Sindh, he said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among the top priorities of PTI government.

Although the PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the polls, the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) show that the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently. According to the results, the PTI has bagged 115 general seats — 22 short of simple majority — whereas the PML-N and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

To meet the required number of votes, the PTI leadership has reportedly been approaching the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as independents.

Meanwhile, two major parties — Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have agreed on formulation of a “coordinated joint strategy” if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf manages to form its government at the centre.

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Home

Read more

Comments (9)

1000 characters
ARIF
Jul 30, 2018 11:59am

Best of luck.

Zaidi
Jul 30, 2018 12:06pm

Why not on 14 August ? Let's celebrate real Independence Day.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 30, 2018 12:08pm

I say to Imran Khan, good luck and nation is with you - do not let corrupt mafia and their masterminds get way, recover all looted money, no mercy to Sharif and Zardari families, chose your team members on merits, and do your best for the ordinary citizens and take care of them! This will take you long way with respect, dignity and popularity among the poor and the needy people!

Azam
Jul 30, 2018 12:10pm

Best wishes for IK

BRIJ
Jul 30, 2018 12:27pm

Please donot say that PTI has 115 seats. It has effectively 109 seats if those who have won from more than 1 seat give up their extra seats.Mr. Pervez Elahi, another supporter of PTI (who has won on 2 seats of NA and one seat of Punjab Assemply) will give up his one seat of NA.

In case Mr. Pervez Elahi chooses to retain his Punjab Assembly seat, one more seat will be reduced. In case he chooses to remain in Centre, he will have to give up his Punjab Assembly.

AW
Jul 30, 2018 12:31pm

August 11 is very appropriate since that is the historic day when Jinnah made his first speech to the first constituent assembly of Pakistan, setting the direction of Pakistan.

Shah
Jul 30, 2018 12:36pm

FINALLY an honest person!!!

RUMI
Jul 30, 2018 12:48pm

Wishful thinking. He still doesn't have enough numbers.

babu
Jul 30, 2018 01:01pm

imraan khan zindabad

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 30, 2018

Where independents rule

OVER the last three decades, Pakistan has held enough general elections to be familiar with the current post-poll...
Updated July 30, 2018

Right on course

IT would be correct to say that the seats tally is not a reliable indicator of the strength of the latest entrant in...
July 30, 2018

CNN vs Trump

DONALD Trump’s relationship with the media is far from smooth. The US president, who rarely shies away from making...
July 29, 2018

Economic road

IF there is one thing the economy abhors, it is uncertainty. Not knowing who will be running things, what ideas will...
July 29, 2018

Election observers

FOR an election to be seen as free, fair, and transparent, the role of international election observers is ...
July 29, 2018

Progress for minorities

THE spectre of a possible ultra religious right and militant right presence in parliament has given way to a wholly...