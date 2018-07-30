DAWN.COM

Ayaz Sadiq stays victorious in recount

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 30, 2018

LAHORE: The returning officer for National Assembly constituency NA-129 (Lahore-VII) declared Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as winner after his vote tally against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Abdul Aleem Khan improved by 30 votes in the recount here on Sunday.

The PTI nominee had requested for recounting of votes in all polling stations. His plea was accepted but the process was discontinued after bags containing ballots from 40 polling stations were opened and Mr Sadiq’s vote tally went up and the RO refused to open more bags.

Published in Dawn, July 30th, 2018

