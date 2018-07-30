DAWN.COM

HDP, ANP join hands with BAP to form government in Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahJuly 30, 2018

BAP President Jam Kamal Khan Alyani (C) at the joint press conference called by BAP and HDP in Quetta on Sunday. —DawnNewsTV

The Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) and Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday pledged their support to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for the formation of a coalition government in Balochistan.

"We pledge our complete support to the Balochistan Awami Party for the formation of the forthcoming government in Balochistan," HDP Chairman Khaliq Hazara announced while addressing a joint press conference alongside BAP and ANP leaders in Quetta.

Hazara said that the party's efforts will be geared towards resolving the issues faced by the people of the province.

"HDP has never supported the spread of religious propaganda. Our doors are open to everyone," he said.

Asghar Achakzai, the provincial chief of ANP, said his party had decided to support BAP in the interest of the people of Balochistan.

"We have no personal desire for supporting BAP, other than to get the objectives of our masses achieved," Achakzai said. "We will strive for equal development in the province."

ANP and HDP were previously in an alliance with Balochistan National Party (BNP)-Mengal during the election campaign but have now parted ways.

"Our only purpose is to see Balochistan prosper. The province does not belong to just one party, but to all of them," said BAP President Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, expressing his desire to see the province granted it's due rights by the federation.

"The BAP with its allies has now secured 23 seats," Alyani said. He expressed confidence that the number will see a rise in the coming days.

With the inclusion of independent candidates who had joined BAP following the July 25 results, the number of BAP legislators in the Balochistan Assembly rose to 18 out of a total of 51 general assembly seats excluding reserved seats.

Additionally, Awami National Party (ANP) had secured 3 while the Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) had won 2 seats in the Balochistan Assembly.

