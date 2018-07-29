PTI claims it has secured 132 seats in Punjab after more independents join the party

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) declared on Sunday that it has successfully obtained 132 seats in Punjab since the July 25 elections, thereby making it the largest party in the province.

Both the PTI and PML-N are embroiled in a tussle for control of Punjab. PML-N was previously in the lead with 129 seats, while the PTI was on its heels with 123 seats.

Muhammad Salman being welcomed into the party by PTI chief Imran Khan. —Photo by the author

The latest count is a result of the inclusion of eight independent candidates, of whom four joined the PTI on Saturday and five on Sunday.

The five independent candidates to join the party on Sunday were Syed Saeedul Hasan from PP-46 Narowal-I, Raja Sagheer Ahmed from PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, Muhammad Salman from PP-217 Multan-VII, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema from PP-97 Faisalabad-I, and Abdul Hai Dasti from Muzaffargarh-III.

At least 149 directly elected MPAs are required to form a government. With the addition of reserved and minority seats, at least 185 out of a total of 371 seats are required to form a government in Punjab.