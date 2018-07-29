DAWN.COM

PTI claims it has secured 130 seats in Punjab after more independents join the party

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated July 29, 2018

PTI welcomes more independents into the party fold. —Photo by the author
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) declared on Sunday that it has successfully obtained 130 seats in Punjab since the July 25 elections, thereby making it the largest party in the province.

Both the PTI and PML-N are embroiled in a tussle for control of Punjab. PML-N was previously in the lead with 129 seats, while the PTI was on its heels with 123 seats.

Muhammad Salman being welcomed into the party by PTI chief Imran Khan. —Photo by the author
The latest count is a result of the inclusion of seven independent candidates, of whom four joined the PTI yesterday and three today.

The three independent candidates to join the party today were Syed Saeedul Hasan from PP-46 Narowal-I, Raja Sagheer Ahmed from PP-7 Rawalpindi-II, and Muhammad Salman from PP-217 Multan-VII.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that three or four more candidates are expected to join the party tonight which will boost the total number of seats even further.

At least 149 directly elected MPAs are required to form a government. With the addition of reserved and minority seats, at least 185 out of a total of 371 seats are required to form a government in Punjab.

