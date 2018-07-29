DAWN.COM

Afghan President Ghani, Imran Khan 'agree to overcome past'

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated July 29, 2018

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday confirmed via tweet that he had called Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his victory in the elections, and invited him to visit Kabul.

Ghani tweeted that both sides had also "agreed to overcome the past and to lay a new foundation for a prosperous political, social and economic future of both countries Afghanistan and Pakistan."

The Afghan president also said that he had invited the PTI chief to Kabul.

"I extended an open invitation to Mr. Khan and he expressed his wishes to visit Kabul soon."

According to PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, Khan told President Ghani that Pakistan wants complete peace in Afghanistan, and that the PTI government wishes to establish better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khan, in his first address to the nation, had also said that his government would like to have better ties with Afghanistan. He had said at the time that peace in Pakistan is contingent to peace in Afghanistan.

