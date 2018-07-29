Nawaz Sharif shifted to Pims hospital after health complications
Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, was shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after developing serious cardiac complications, DawnNewsTV reported on Sunday.
TV footage showed a convoy of vehicles, including police vans, an armoured personnel carrier and at least two ambulances, on the road after leaving the jail in the evening.
As the convoy carrying Sharif reached Pims, his supporters who had gathered at the hospital chanted slogans in his favour.
Pims spokesman Wasim Khwaja said Sharif was in the hospital's Cardiac Centre and his condition was stable. He said besides hospital security, extra police and paramilitary troops were deployed in and around the premises.
The three-time former prime minister was shifted to the presidential suite of the Cardiac Centre, hospital sources told DawnNewsTV.
A check-up at the hospital revealed that Sharif's sugar level is high and he is suffering from stress, the sources said, quoting doctors.
Caretaker Punjab home minister Shaukat Javed said on state-run PTV that doctors had advised his transfer to hospital after an electrocardiogram had shown “variations”.
“How many days he stays in hospital depends on doctors,” Javed said.
Earlier today, Dr Naeem Malik, head of the Pims cardiology department, suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. The PML-N supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.
Sharif's personal physician also reached Adiala Jail on Sunday evening to examine him. Later, a meeting between Sharif and his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar took place to discuss his health condition.
Last week, the former PM was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 per cent higher than it should have been. A medical team also recommended that he be shifted to the hospital as his heart beat was not normal and the presence of urea in the blood may affect his kidney.
However, Sharif refused to be moved to a hospital and insisted that medical treatment be provided to him in prison.
According to jail sources, the doctors today advised moving Sharif to the critical care unit as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.
After the doctor's examination, jail authorities contacted the caretaker government to apprise it of the development. The provincial government had no objections towards moving Sharif to the hospital, but placed responsibility for his security on the Islamabad police, since he had been convicted by an accountability court and his security fell into the jurisdiction of the capital force.
Meanwhile, security had been beefed up in and around the jail. Security personnel had been deployed around its premises and the media was advised to steer clear of the premises.
Comments (21)
All the politicians get sick so soon when in jail. You will never see them get sick while in power
shame on those who treat their national heroes like this. No matter what, he did a lot of good work for the country. He came back to serve the country in 2007. Because he Loves Pakistan. He could have stayed in UK and lived a Luxury Life. Dont be an ehsan framoosh.
Praying for a speedy recovery and fair trial for Nawaz as a citizen of Pakistan. Enough of this hate politics!
Only a few days ago a bunch top doctors had said that Mr Sharif did not have any major health problem
What is PIMS doing? A few days ago, it had given clean chit to Mr. Sharif.
PIMS is behaving in a dubious manner.
Nawaz Sharif curiously ill may be shifted to PIMS.
Few days in jail and all of a sudden he is very ill. He spent all that time in England but he was all too well. Once he gets to jail the excuses start. Do they think the public is that stupid. A doctor who has no bias should do his tests.
So a deal is made...
All lies.
These guys are no more trustworthy. How we can believe now.
So just give him medication to treat the blood clot and it will be settled. Why he needs to be shifted to the hospital. How many jail inmates are shifted to the hospital for such issues.
Oh here we go again. Medical excuses......dont do crime if you cant do the time.
He’s not seriously ill . He just can’t handle jail. He should be made to pay for all hospital treatment and services. Also how many prisoners are shifted to VIP wards.
Get well soon to see the respect of vote & better Pakistan.
Time for compassion and caring!
he needs treatment that can only be obtained in London...
Of course now he can be shifted. In fact now he may even come out on bail. Well you see what is different now? Yes! The elections are over and the "chosen one" has won.
And the drama starts ......
I hope NS should now realize how the poor people live without the facilities he has been offered in jail & out side the jail, how the poor awan lives & what condition.
No special treatment or arrangement for Mr. Sharif, please.
I have no sympathy with him. He is a criminal and should be provided medical treatment exactly like other criminals. It seems to me like an NRO is going to be underway and as usual his treatment will not be possible in Pakistan. To me and every Pakistani the most important thing is to get signed few cheques to bring the looted money back to Pakistan.