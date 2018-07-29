Nawaz Sharif seriously ill, may be shifted to Pims

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, may be shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after developing serious cardiac complications, well-placed sources in the jail told DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

Earlier today, Dr Naeem Malik, head of the Pims cardiology department, suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. The PML-N supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

The sources said that Sharif is waiting for his personal physician, whom he wishes to consult before agreeing to be shifted to the hospital.

Last week, the former PM was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 per cent higher than it should have been. A medical team also recommended that he be shifted to the hospital as his heart beat was not normal and the presence of urea in the blood may affect his kidney.

However, Sharif refused to be moved to a hospital and insisted that medical treatment be provided to him in prison.

According to jail sources, the doctors today advised moving Sharif to the critical care unit as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.

After the doctor's examination, jail authorities contacted the caretaker government to apprise it of the development. The provincial government had no objections towards moving Sharif to the hospital, but placed responsibility for his security on the Islamabad police, since he had been convicted by an accountability court and his security fell into the jurisdiction of the capital force.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the jail. Security personnel have been deployed around its premises and the media have been advised to steer clear of the premises. Special arrangements have also been made at Pims.