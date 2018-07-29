DAWN.COM

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Pims hospital after health complications

Inamullah Khattak | Tahir NaseerUpdated July 29, 2018

Convoy carrying Nawaz Sharif from Adiala Jail to Pims hospital

Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted for owning assets beyond income in the Avenfield reference, was shifted from Adiala Jail to Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after developing serious cardiac complications, DawnNewsTV reported on Sunday.

TV footage showed a convoy of vehicles, including police vans, an armoured personnel carrier and at least two ambulances, on the road after leaving the jail in the evening.

As the convoy carrying Sharif reached Pims, his supporters who had gathered at the hospital chanted slogans in his favour.

The three-time former prime minister was shifted to the presidential suite of the hospital's Cardiac Centre, hospital sources told DawnNewsTV.

Caretaker Punjab home minister Shaukat Javed said on state-run PTV that doctors had advised his transfer to hospital after an electrocardiogram had shown “variations”.

“How many days he stays in hospital depends on doctors,” Javed said.

Earlier today, Dr Naeem Malik, head of the Pims cardiology department, suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. The PML-N supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

Sharif's personal physician also reached Adiala Jail on Sunday evening to examine him.

Last week, the former PM was suffering from dehydration and his blood urea content was 50 per cent higher than it should have been. A medical team also recommended that he be shifted to the hospital as his heart beat was not normal and the presence of urea in the blood may affect his kidney.

However, Sharif refused to be moved to a hospital and insisted that medical treatment be provided to him in prison.

According to jail sources, the doctors today advised moving Sharif to the critical care unit as he has been suffering from acute pain in both his arms, likely due to lack of adequate blood circulation.

After the doctor's examination, jail authorities contacted the caretaker government to apprise it of the development. The provincial government had no objections towards moving Sharif to the hospital, but placed responsibility for his security on the Islamabad police, since he had been convicted by an accountability court and his security fell into the jurisdiction of the capital force.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the jail. Security personnel have been deployed around its premises and the media have been advised to steer clear of the premises. Special arrangements have also been made at Pims.

Comments (21)

Ilyas khan
Jul 29, 2018 03:51pm

All the politicians get sick so soon when in jail. You will never see them get sick while in power

JagoPakistan
Jul 29, 2018 03:56pm

shame on those who treat their national heroes like this. No matter what, he did a lot of good work for the country. He came back to serve the country in 2007. Because he Loves Pakistan. He could have stayed in UK and lived a Luxury Life. Dont be an ehsan framoosh.

Sameer
Jul 29, 2018 03:56pm

Praying for a speedy recovery and fair trial for Nawaz as a citizen of Pakistan. Enough of this hate politics!

Khaja
Jul 29, 2018 04:07pm

Only a few days ago a bunch top doctors had said that Mr Sharif did not have any major health problem

Socrates
Jul 29, 2018 04:11pm

What is PIMS doing? A few days ago, it had given clean chit to Mr. Sharif.

PIMS is behaving in a dubious manner.

JR
Jul 29, 2018 04:15pm

Nawaz Sharif curiously ill may be shifted to PIMS.

Ali
Jul 29, 2018 04:16pm

Few days in jail and all of a sudden he is very ill. He spent all that time in England but he was all too well. Once he gets to jail the excuses start. Do they think the public is that stupid. A doctor who has no bias should do his tests.

ASI
Jul 29, 2018 04:18pm

So a deal is made...

Mirza
Jul 29, 2018 04:24pm

All lies.

Amer Rao
Jul 29, 2018 04:38pm

These guys are no more trustworthy. How we can believe now.

PakiForum
Jul 29, 2018 04:38pm

So just give him medication to treat the blood clot and it will be settled. Why he needs to be shifted to the hospital. How many jail inmates are shifted to the hospital for such issues.

Ghj
Jul 29, 2018 04:39pm

Oh here we go again. Medical excuses......dont do crime if you cant do the time.

Abbas
Jul 29, 2018 04:48pm

He’s not seriously ill . He just can’t handle jail. He should be made to pay for all hospital treatment and services. Also how many prisoners are shifted to VIP wards.

Abbas
Jul 29, 2018 04:49pm

Get well soon to see the respect of vote & better Pakistan.

El Cid
Jul 29, 2018 04:52pm

Time for compassion and caring!

yasser
Jul 29, 2018 04:55pm

he needs treatment that can only be obtained in London...

Vikas
Jul 29, 2018 04:58pm

Of course now he can be shifted. In fact now he may even come out on bail. Well you see what is different now? Yes! The elections are over and the "chosen one" has won.

Nouman
Jul 29, 2018 05:00pm

And the drama starts ......

ishrat salim
Jul 29, 2018 05:28pm

I hope NS should now realize how the poor people live without the facilities he has been offered in jail & out side the jail, how the poor awan lives & what condition.

Osman
Jul 29, 2018 05:36pm

No special treatment or arrangement for Mr. Sharif, please.

Muhib E Watan
Jul 29, 2018 05:39pm

I have no sympathy with him. He is a criminal and should be provided medical treatment exactly like other criminals. It seems to me like an NRO is going to be underway and as usual his treatment will not be possible in Pakistan. To me and every Pakistani the most important thing is to get signed few cheques to bring the looted money back to Pakistan.

