CJP orders arrest of PTI MPA-elect for alleged torture of SHO in Lahore

Rana BilalUpdated July 29, 2018

Hanjarwal SHO Rana Afzal and his driver had approached Nadeem Abbas' dera after complaints regarding aerial firing and fireworks. ─ DawnNewsTV

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday directed the Punjab inspector general to arrest a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA-elect for allegedly torturing police officers in Lahore and holding them hostage.

The CJP took notice of the alleged torture of Hanjarwal Station House Officer (SHO) Rana Afzal and his driver, Mumtaz, at the guesthouse (dera) of PTI's Malik Nadeem Abbas. The police officials had approached the guesthouse on Saturday in response to a complaint regarding aerial firing and fireworks.

PP-161 MPA-elect Abbas and his supporters allegedly thrashed SHO Afzal and Mumtaz as they arrived in the area. They were also held hostage by the mob, a police official said, adding that a heavy police contingent was then called to rescue them.

Both the police officials were hospitalised and said to be in serious condition.

Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam informed the court that a first information report (FIR) had been filed against Abbas, and that the MPA-elect had tortured the SHO and others.

CJP Nisar directed the top police officer to also add terrorism charges to the FIR and ordered the relevant authorities to put the MPA-elect's name on the exit control list (ECL). "Those who don't know how to respect the law will not be spared," he asserted, ordering Abbas' arrest.

The chief justice also took notice of mistreatment of a returning officer in Sargodha. He sought a report from the top cop and said that action would be taken against those responsible.

