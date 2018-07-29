DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ballot papers, boxes found in Karachi and Sialkot

Imtiaz Ali | Abid Hussain MehdiUpdated July 29, 2018

Email


KARACHI/ SIALKOT: Some ballot papers and as many as five empty ballot boxes have been found by the roadside in Karachi and Sialkot, fuelling suspicion about the transparency of the recently held general elections in the country.

According to an electoral candidate in Karachi, about a dozen ballot papers were found in a garbage dump near the Qayyumabad area of the city.

DIG police Amir Farooqui told Dawn that Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for NA-241 seat Moazzam Ali Qureshi informed the police about the recovery of the ballot papers from a dump near a famous superstore.

The police advised the candidate to approach the district returning officer concerned, who would launch an inquiry if needed. About 12 ballot papers were recovered.

In Sialkot, local people found five empty ballot boxes near the city’s Kashmir Park in the Cantonment area late on Friday night.

Police said that some unidentified people had thrown the empty ballot boxes.

After receiving information about the recovery of the ballot boxes, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s defeated candidate from the constituency (NA-73) along with a large number of his party workers reached the spot. They raised slogans against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who has won the election from the constituency.

Mr Dar alleged that the recovered ballot boxes were thrown by PML-N workers after they had stolen them from some local polling stations.

Meanwhile, Mr Asif rejected the PTI leader’s claims, saying that the latter was trying to get sympathy from the people of the constituency.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Pakistan

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The next five years

The next five years

Messier could delay Imran’s plans, but messier could also bring the whole damn thing crashing down on everyone’s heads.

Opinion

The China challenge

The China challenge

The PTI government will still have to contend with institutional wrangling over foreign policy.

Editorial

July 29, 2018

Economic road

IF there is one thing the economy abhors, it is uncertainty. Not knowing who will be running things, what ideas will...
July 29, 2018

Election observers

FOR an election to be seen as free, fair, and transparent, the role of international election observers is ...
July 29, 2018

Progress for minorities

THE spectre of a possible ultra religious right and militant right presence in parliament has given way to a wholly...
Updated July 28, 2018

Foreign policy plan

A DOMESTIC agenda has long dominated the PTI’s politics, but as the party prepares to assume power for the first...
Updated July 28, 2018

Women voters

ASIDE from the successful candidates, another big winner of the general election on Wednesday were the women of...
July 28, 2018

World Hepatitis Day

WITH an estimated 12-15m of its citizens likely infected with hepatitis B and C, Pakistan has the ignominious status...