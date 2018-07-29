DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two die in attack on Afghan midwife training centre

AFPUpdated July 29, 2018

Email


KABUL: An hours-long militant attack on a midwife training centre in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killed at least two people and wounded five, police said, as the latest assault in the country was brought to an end by security forces.

Nearly 70 people, including students and teachers, were inside the centre in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at the time of the attack.

Nangarhar police chief Ghulam Sanyee Stanikzai said two people — a guard and a driver — were killed and five others wounded.

Take a look: Taliban say they spoke with a US official for peace negotiations

Provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani put the casualty toll slightly higher at three dead and eight wounded. Afghan officials often give conflicting tolls in the aftermath of an attack.

Some of the people inside the centre escaped while others were taken hostage by the gunmen.

“They were freed by the police during the operation,” Stanikzai said.

One attacker was wearing a suicide vest and blew himself up, while the other was killed by security forces, Khogyani said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack, but most of the recent assaults in the city have been carried out by the militant Islamic State (IS) group, which has a stronghold in Nangarhar.

The Taliban denied involvement in a WhatsApp message sent to reporters.

Provincial health department’s spokesman Inamullah Miakhil said 48 women from remote districts of the province were enrolled in the two-year midwifery course.

The training facility, which is near the centre of Jalalabad in an area where several international organisations and consulates have offices, is funded by the Ministry of Public Health.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2018

For more live updates, follow Dawn.com's official news Instagram account @dawn.today

ELECTIONS 2018
Newspaper

Read more

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The next five years

The next five years

Messier could delay Imran’s plans, but messier could also bring the whole damn thing crashing down on everyone’s heads.

Opinion

The China challenge

The China challenge

The PTI government will still have to contend with institutional wrangling over foreign policy.

Editorial

July 29, 2018

Economic road

IF there is one thing the economy abhors, it is uncertainty. Not knowing who will be running things, what ideas will...
July 29, 2018

Election observers

FOR an election to be seen as free, fair, and transparent, the role of international election observers is ...
July 29, 2018

Progress for minorities

THE spectre of a possible ultra religious right and militant right presence in parliament has given way to a wholly...
Updated July 28, 2018

Foreign policy plan

A DOMESTIC agenda has long dominated the PTI’s politics, but as the party prepares to assume power for the first...
Updated July 28, 2018

Women voters

ASIDE from the successful candidates, another big winner of the general election on Wednesday were the women of...
July 28, 2018

World Hepatitis Day

WITH an estimated 12-15m of its citizens likely infected with hepatitis B and C, Pakistan has the ignominious status...