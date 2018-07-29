Two die in attack on Afghan midwife training centre

KABUL: An hours-long militant attack on a midwife training centre in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday killed at least two people and wounded five, police said, as the latest assault in the country was brought to an end by security forces.

Nearly 70 people, including students and teachers, were inside the centre in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, at the time of the attack.

Nangarhar police chief Ghulam Sanyee Stanikzai said two people — a guard and a driver — were killed and five others wounded.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani put the casualty toll slightly higher at three dead and eight wounded. Afghan officials often give conflicting tolls in the aftermath of an attack.

Some of the people inside the centre escaped while others were taken hostage by the gunmen.

“They were freed by the police during the operation,” Stanikzai said.

One attacker was wearing a suicide vest and blew himself up, while the other was killed by security forces, Khogyani said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack, but most of the recent assaults in the city have been carried out by the militant Islamic State (IS) group, which has a stronghold in Nangarhar.

The Taliban denied involvement in a WhatsApp message sent to reporters.

Provincial health department’s spokesman Inamullah Miakhil said 48 women from remote districts of the province were enrolled in the two-year midwifery course.

The training facility, which is near the centre of Jalalabad in an area where several international organisations and consulates have offices, is funded by the Ministry of Public Health.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2018